Grass Valley Showcases Alliance Ecosystem at 2026 NAB Show

MONTREAL—During the 2026 NAB Show, Grass Valley will showcase its latest Alliance Partner ecosystem innovations and demonstrate how integrated solutions within the AMPP ecosystem are being used to address real-world operational challenges across live production, content creation and distribution.

“At NAB Show, we are focusing on how customers can operate across multiple production models, innovate and scale, all without increasing complexity,” said Matt Yates, director, strategic alliances at Grass Valley. “Our Alliance ecosystem extends AMPP across key workflows, allowing teams to connect best-of-breed technologies, scale resources and deliver content more efficiently through a unified operational environment.”

The improvements are designed to address the fact that broadcasters, sports organizations and media companies continue to operate across multiple environments, often supported by separate systems. This creates challenges such as duplicated infrastructure, fragmented workflows and increased cost, forcing teams to choose between operational speed and production quality.

The Alliance ecosystem solves these challenges through AMPP’s open-by-design approach, enabling customers and partners to retain the freedom to choose best-of-breed solutions while benefiting from a more connected, cohesive and flexible platform environment. In doing so, teams can reduce duplicated tasks, improve agility and simplify operations in line with the Dynamic Media Facility approach.

The Alliance Partner ecosystem will be exhibited at Grass Valley’s Central Hall booth (C2408), with partner companies demonstrating real-world AMPP integrations that are actively benefitting media organizations today.

Across content creation, Grass Valley is showing how its partners are enhancing storytelling possibilities. For example:

Speed to market is critical in Social Media and News. Digital Joy’s Newsroom NRCS is integrated natively with Framelight X and production playout, reducing friction between story conception, production, distribution and playout.

Telestream Vantage is natively supported within Framelight X workflow engine, ensuring that using the industry’s leading transcode tool is as seamless as possible.

Graphics are a critical component of content production and are made easy with native support for MXMZ scalable HTML5-based graphics across live production, playout and content editing workflows, while the new RT Software Swift native AMPP apps extend AMPP’s support for advanced 2D and 3D scene-based graphics offerings.

Motion Impossible’s Agito robotic camera system operates with Grass Valley’s LDX C180 to support dynamic camera movement with planned AMPP control integration, while Vislink’s INCAM module natively integrated to the LDX 100 RF camera lineup enables new wireless production workflows using public and private 5G networks.

As venue experiences become more demanding, new Daktronics Show Control integration within K-Frame provides a cohesive production experience combining the control of broadcast outputs and venue displays all from the same production switcher surface. This includes control of the latest generation Daktronics 1.2mm COB dvLED display which will be demonstrated live on the Grass Valley booth showcasing high-resolution, uniform image quality optimized for live production environments all under Show Control and K-Frame control.

Addressing TCO efficiency and platform scalability, the Alliance ecosystem includes innovative solutions that optimize resource use across production environments:

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LayerCake enables automated provisioning of AMPP production environments on demand, stitching together end-to-end workflows, allowing infrastructure and costs to better scale in line with requirements. Cuez provides a unified automation layer across hybrid hardware and software workflows, while NEP Platform showcases how one of the world’s largest managed service providers are integrating with AMPP to automate the deployment and configuration of software-defined workflows at scale for remote and facility-based workflows.

AI-Media integrates real-time captioning and transcription directly into production workflows, saving manual effort and Digital Joy Insight provides visibility over cloud and AMPP-related costs, enabling real-time monitoring and optimization of resource usage through FinOps capabilities.

As infrastructure becomes more flexible, allowing applications and workflows to be hosted and deployed wherever needed, Grass Valley reported that there is a growing expectation that platforms can support any required format – compressed or uncompressed – within a single, cohesive orchestration layer.

Native support for the latest generation of NDI 6.3 is now available within AMPP, enabling IP video sources, including HDR workflows, to be routed directly into and out of the platform.

Native Dante support connects AMPP with professional IP audio production workflows, while the newly announcing TVU MediaMesh gateway application provides direct access to TVU’s globally distributed contribution feeds directly within AMPP compute.

Zoom ISOcloud enables remote participants to be brought into production as discrete sources and together with TVU MediaMesh is one of the first applications to directly leverage MXL inside AMPP.

While not all broadcasters can move immediately to software-defined workflows, TSL Hummingbird helps bridge those worlds by providing protocol conversion that allows legacy systems to be controlled alongside AMPP.

The growing range of alliance partner applications natively supported within AMPP is built on the platform’s open architecture and publicly available SDKs, with increasing use of the newly supported Media eXchange Layer (MXL) as a common transport and interoperability layer. This allows applications to operate within the same compute environment without requiring point-to-point integration and will be demonstrated by Alliance Partners at NAB Show 2026 as part of Grass Valleys demonstration of a Dynamic Media Facility in action. As software-defined workflows become more established, the pace of innovation continues to increase, with the introduction of MXL further accelerating integration across the AMPP ecosystem.

“We know from our customers that they need systems that integrate reliably across production, infrastructure and distribution,” added Yates. “The Alliance is built on a common architecture, so applications can operate together without additional integration overhead. As new capabilities are added, they extend across existing workflows without increasing complexity. And we’ll see that in action at NAB Show as we welcome a new partner to the Alliance.”

Grass Valley and its Alliance partners will be at the Grass Valley booth (C2408) in Central Hall at NAB Show 2026 April 19-22, to demonstrate how the connected ecosystem supports production across multiple formats, locations and platforms within a unified operational framework.