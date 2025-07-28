G&D Outlines Plans for Live KVM and Video Processing Demos at IBC2025

G&D's new VisionVS solution, which was developed in close collaboration with sister company VuWall.

AMSTERDAM—German manufacturer Guntermann & Drunck GmbH (G&D) has announced that it will present a wide range of KVM and video processing solutions for broadcast and control room environments during IBC2025 between Sept. 12 to 15 at its booth 8.B51.

One of the key highlights of its live demos during the show will be the new VisionVS solution, which was developed in close collaboration with sister company VuWall.

This compact solution combines powerful KVM control with advanced video wall visualization, bridging the gap between two previously separate system worlds. Thanks to dual encoding technology, VisionVS simultaneously transmits two encrypted video streams – one in G&D’s proprietary bluedec™ format and a second in the VuWall format. The solution is particularly well-suited for mission-critical control rooms, where real-time transmission, low latency, and minimal hardware requirements are essential, the company explained.

Another highlight is the PersonalWorkplace-Controller, a flexible multi-viewing tool designed for broadcast environments. It allows users to display and control multiple video and computer signals on one or more screens within a customizable interface – ideal for control rooms, production studios, or master control rooms. The controller enhances clarity, improves workflows, and enables ergonomic operator station setups without compromising image quality or response time, the company reported.

During the show, G&D will also be demonstrating how its space-saving KVM and matrix solutions can be seamlessly integrated into OB vans and live studios. In environments where space is limited and maximum operational reliability is essential, these systems enable centralized, real-time control of technical resources. By relocating high-performance computers, heat and noise levels in the working environment are significantly reduced. At the same time, features such as multi-viewing, 4K resolution, redundant system structures, and encrypted signal transmission support the development of efficient, scalable production setups, the company said.

Whether in live production, broadcast control rooms, or OB vans, the demos will also show how its solution provide reliable access to distributed computer systems and are engineered to offer seamless control, high availability, and user-friendly integration in complex environments. By enabling centralized computer access and reducing heat, noise, and physical footprint at workstations, G&D helps create ergonomic, quiet, and fail-safe environments that are ideal for mission-critical applications, the company said.

More information about G&D’s solutions is available at www.gdsys.com .