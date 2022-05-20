G&D Launches PersonalWorkplace-Controller

SIEGEN, Germany—G&D has announced its new PersonalWorkplace-Controller, a solution that unites the best of multiviewing and KVM by allowing users to display, arrange, and operate multiple sources on one monitor.

The new PersonalWorkplace-Controller allows each user to individually design their own workstation and operate it with just one mouse and one keyboard.

This will be particularly useful in critical environments, where it is extremely important to keep an overview of all processes. Instead of having to use a separate monitor for each process, the PersonalWorkplace-Controller allows multiple video signals to be displayed on just one large monitor or multiple displays. This gives users the option of individually configuring their workspace with different computer sources. Modified arrangements of operating processes also significantly improve workplace ergonomics.

In addition to getting a clearly arranged overview of all processes on just one monitor, users can simultaneously and flexibly access all the data they need. Displaying multiple computer sources in real time on one large monitor, and thus providing latency-free operation of multiple computers from a single console facilitates work processes immensely.

Depending on the application, the multiviewing tool can display and operate up to 26 video sources on a single monitor. Thus, users benefit from an almost unlimited flexible layout with high image quality up to 4K60.

G&D offers three variants of the PersonalWorkplace-Controller to be used in different fields of application: Basic KVM, Pro KVM, and Pro Video. The “Basic KVM” variant lets you operate up to seven sources. In an application, where four users need to operate up to 14 sources, the “Pro KVM” variant is the best fit, the company said.

The “Pro Video” device can be used to manage a video wall and to display up to 26 physical video inputs on one or multiple monitors. Here, too, it is possible to flexibly arrange and scale different types of content, the company reported.

In addition to displaying physical sources, the PersonalWorkplace-Controller can also be utilized for showing virtual content in hybrid structures. Images, texts or video are output via streaming protocols. Apart from physical outputs, there is also the option of streaming the content. Now content from video walls or personal workspaces can be accessed on different output devices, such as a laptop, smartphone or tablet, the company said.

The PersonalWorkplace-Controller can be seamlessly implemented into existing G&D systems. Both the interfaces to G&D matrix systems and the operation via Select menu or CrossDisplay-Switching are compatible. With this powerful expansion to the portfolio, G&D caters to the growing complexity of control room applications by providing an adaptable solution for designing individual and ergonomic workplaces.