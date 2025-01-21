G&D Merges With VuWall

Private-equity firm Naxicap has acquired VuWall, a provider of IP video walls, and will merge it with keyboard video mouse switch (KVM) provider Guntermann & Drunck (G&D) and Tritec Electronic, a developer of of mission-critical Multi-Display Manager (MDM) devices for medical image-processing solutions.

Naxicap previously acquired G&D in 2020 and Tritec Electronic in 2022. The collaboration combines the strengths of each company, with VuWall’s expertise in innovative software development perfectly complementing the high-performance hardware solutions of G&D and Tritec, Naxicap said.

As part of this partnership, Thorsten Lipp, CEO of G&D, will also serve as CEO of VuWall, and Paul Vander Plaetse, founder and former CEO of VuWall, will assume the role of chief marketing officer for G&D and VuWall, leading the group’s global marketing strategy.

“The combination of G&D’s world-class KVM technology with VuWall’s innovative IP-based video wall solutions is paving the way for unprecedented market growth and technological advancements for control room environments,” Lipp said. “Our customers will benefit from seamlessly integrated solutions that not only simplify operations but also significantly enhance security and boost efficiency.”

Joseph Pacher-Theinburg of Naxicap added: “This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our mission to bring together best-of-breed solutions in the control-room industry. By leveraging the strengths of VuWall’s software development team alongside G&D and Tritec’s hardware expertise, we are unlocking new possibilities for innovation and market growth.”