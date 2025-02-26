G&D, VuWall to Showcase New Broadcast Workflow Solutions at 2025 NAB Show

HOUSTON—G&D, a global provider of KVM solutions, will showcase its latest innovations at the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 6-9. Partnering with VuWall, technology leader in video wall and AV management, the companies will present integrated solutions designed to enhance broadcast workflows and productivity.

G&D’s latency-free KVM solutions provide remote access, virtual source integration, and flexible remote control, trusted by broadcasters worldwide. Combined with VuWall’s intuitive video wall technology, these solutions deliver enable operators to visualize and control any source across workstations and video walls effortlessly.

“The G&D and VuWall partnership offers broadcast professionals a seamless, efficient and future-proof workflow experience to meet the wide range of needs of today’s broadcast environments thanks to the combination of G&D’s reliable, high-performance KVM solutions and VuWall’s intuitive and flexible video wall control platform,” said Andreas Gerlach, EVP Innovation at VuWall and G&D.

Designed for broadcast studios, post-production, remote production, and OB vans, these solutions enhance efficiency, real-time visualization, and collaboration.

Technology highlights include:

PersonalWorkplace-Controller – Enhancements to the powerful product series, a flexible workspace solution supporting 5K60 resolution, consolidating multiple video signals onto a single or multi-display setup, now with fiber optic extension of source inputs including SDI, DisplayPort, and HDMI inputs with USB interactivity.

DynamicWorkplace-Controller – Launching at NAB, a seamless multiviewer controller with zero-latency interaction on up to four 4K monitors, delivering the most dynamic, high-performance operator interactivity yet.

SecureCert – The industry’s most secure high-performance KVM-over-IPTM solution brings major security enhancements, providing new certifications including DODIN APL, JITC, Common Criteria EAL2+, and FIPS 140.3, delivering the highest security standards. Speak to a G&D Application Specialist to learn more about SecureCert solutions.

RemoteAccess Product Series – Showcasing at NAB is the very popular solution for remote workflows, delivering powerful IP access to computers or servers and featuring multiviewer functionalities.

VuWall TRx & PAK Video Wall Solutions – A user-friendly AV-over-IP platform that combines AV distribution, advanced multi-video wall management, and IP KVM control, designed for secure, scalable, and flexible workflows in control room environments.

G&D will be in booth SL7611 in the South Hall of the LVCC.