Panasonic to Introduce Projection, LED and Workflow Offerings at ISE 2026

Panasonic will exhibit a range of products at ISE 2026.

WIESBADEN, Germany—Panasonic will unveil a comprehensive portfolio of projection, LED and workflow solutions to meet the demands of live events, immersive experiences, education, corporate and signage environments at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2026, Feb. 3-6, at the Fira de Barcelona Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain.

The company will feature several solutions, under its Mevix branding, including:

A new projection light-source platform, delivering true 3-Chip DLP performance without the traditional limitations of 1-Chip. The platform delivers faithful color reproduction, high brightness and improved operational efficiency in a compact, installation-friendly design.

The PT-RQ45 42,000-lumen projector shares the same chassis as the PT-RQ35 but delivers 12,000 lumens of additional brightness. The PT-RQ45 is designed for large venues, live events and immersive installations where maximum visual impact is essential, the company said.

Panasonic’s first 4K LCD projector will be at the heart of a golf simulator in the company’s booth. It produces close-range visuals with reduced pixel structure, supporting highly realistic imagery for immersive applications.

A 55-inch LED platform designed for fast deployment across signage, retail brand experiences and video walls, featuring excellent brightness uniformity, modular design and practical VESA-mounting capability.

“Our customers are looking for high-impact visuals without compromise—in performance, flexibility or efficiency,” said Hartmut Kulessa, head of marketing, visual systems, at Panasonic Connect Europe.

Panasonic will also highlight its wider ecosystem of projection, display and software-driven workflow tools at ISE 2026.

See Panasonic at ISE 2026 Stand 3J500.

More information is available on the company’s website.