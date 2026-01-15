Emergent to Spotlight AI Broadcast Graphics Platform at ISE 2026

Artificial intelligence-powered media production solutions provider Emergent will unveil two new products designed to simplify and accelerate creation of broadcast graphics, virtual production and data-driven content at ISE 2026 in the ROE Visual booth, Feb. 3-6, in Barcelona, Spain.

“At ISE, we are demonstrating a fundamentally new way to create broadcast graphics and video content using AI,” Emergent CEO Grig Mindlin said. “Pulsar VS and Nova GFX are designed to remove complexity from production workflows and make high-quality, data-driven content accessible to anyone. This launch reflects our growing investment in AI-driven graphics production solutions and our belief that the market is ready for simpler, faster, and more efficient content creation.”

At the show, Emergent will debut Pulsar VS, an AI-powered virtual production and playout control solution that enables creators to generate virtual environments from a single prompt. Pulsar VS delivers AI virtual sets built to Unreal Engine quality, instant AI-generated and editable media and a streamlined setup that works with any camera-tracking system. The single-box solution offers intuitive playout control without requiring deep technical expertise.

The company will also launch Nova GFX, an AI-powered data aggregation and broadcast graphics platform that automatically transforms any data feed into broadcast-ready visuals. Nova GFX supports sports, finance, elections, social media and enterprise data sources, using AI design tools to generate graphics from prompts or live data.

The platform includes an AI-automated template builder for reusable designs, AI agents to integrate and convert data for multiple outputs and AI media tools to generate or enhance imagery in real time.

See Emergent at ISE 2026 in the ROE Visual booth 3C500.

More information is available on the company’s website.