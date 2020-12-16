MediaKind Unveils Mediaroom Play for Android TV-Powered Set-Top Boxes

FRISCO, Texas—MediaKind has launched Mediaroom Play, a new client solution that enables rapid deployment by operators of set-top boxes powered by Android TV.

The Mediaroom Play is a pre-integrated, robust solution. Pre-integration includes CommScope’s latest VIP7802 set top using Broadcom’s 72180 system-on-a-chip (SoC), ruwido remote control unit and support for many premium streaming service applications. This pre-integration ensures Mediaroom Play is ready for the future with further integrations of Third-Party Publishing (3PP) applications, the company said.

Mediaroom Play increases an operator’s aggregation value with access to more than 7,000 applications and games available on the Google Play Store. The integration also enables new monetization opportunities, such as revenue shares on the Google Play Store and Google Ads, it said.

Together the new offering and its custom launcher user interface give consumers the ability to access games, utilities, communications, securing and home automation. The solution also opens up free value-added features from Google for the consumer and operator, such as Google Assistant, YouTube, Accessibility Services, the application update tool GOTA and the First Time Configuration Wizard, MediaKind said.

“We are delighted to integrate our world-leading Mediaroom media platform with Android TV by launching our new client solution,” said Raul Aldrey, MediaKind chief product officer.

“With this major new investment, we are enabling existing and new Mediaroom customers to rapidly launch modern video services that meet today’s consumers’ needs while also encompassing the vast array of converged experiences offered by Android TV,” he said. “The pre-integrated, robust solution enables our customers to evolve from being video-only service providers to multiservice providers, tapping into Android TV’s abundant consumer experience offerings.”

Core Mediaroom components and services remain, including video on demand (VOD), Timeshift TV, PF application framework and Mediaroom audio-video delivery.

Other features include:

Support for Release 10 of the Android TV operating system

Widevine DRM support

Enhanced cloud DVR features

Data, reporting and analytics capabilities