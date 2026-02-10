YouTube TV Launches New $64.99 a Month Sports Plan

After some bruising carriage battles that have given it more programming flexibility, YouTube TV is moving forward with its previously announced strategy of offering customers more control over their subscriptions with the rollout of more than 10 different plans across sports, news, entertainment and family genres that are priced lower than the main YouTube TV Plan.

YouTube TV announced that three of those genre plans are already available, including a $64.99 a month Sports Plan.

The vMVPD described the three new plans as follows:

Sports Plan ($64.99/month, or $54.99/month for new users*): At $18 lower than the YouTube TV main plan, the Sports Plan gives fans access to all the major broadcasters as well as sports networks like FS1, NBC Sports Network, all of the ESPN networks, and ESPN Unlimited (coming this fall).

Sports + News Plan ($71.99/month, or $56.99/month for new users): Priced $11 lower than the main YouTube TV plan, get everything in the Sports Plan plus your national news, with networks such as CNBC, Fox News, MSNBC, CNN, in addition to CSPAN, Bloomberg, and Fox Business.

Entertainment Plan ($54.99/month, or $44.99/month for new users): For the cinephiles and comedy buffs, the Entertainment Plan includes all your major broadcasters and content, ranging from FX dramas to Hallmark classics, with channels such as Comedy Central, Bravo, Paramount, Food Network, HGTV, and many more, all for $28 lower than the main plan.

News + Entertainment + Family Plan ($69.99/month, or $59.99/month for new users): For $13 lower than the main plan, bundle your news and entertainment with content for families, such as Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, National Geographic, Cartoon Network, PBS Kids, and more.

The main YouTube TV plan ($82.99/month w/100+ networks across genres) will remain our most comprehensive offering.

Subscribers who sign up for one of the plans will still have access to the product features offered on YouTube TV, including unlimited DVR, the ability to add up to 6 members on one account, key plays, multiview, and more, the vMVPD said.

Add-ons such as NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL RedZone with Sports Plus, HBO Max, and 4K Plus can also be purchased.

