PMVG Introduces TechBundle Offering Essential Services To Public Stations

BOULDER, Colo.—Public Media Venture Group (PMVG) has launched TechBundle, its comprehensive, modernized, low-cost shared technology bundle packaged specifically for local public media station operations.

As public media organizations face increasing financial pressure and complex technology decisions, TechBundle provides stations with a bundle of best-in-class services to manage essential operational services at a low cost, without sacrificing reliability, control or long-term flexibility.

“In today’s rapidly evolving media landscape, stations need tools that reduce cost and complexity while supporting growth,” said Marc Hand, founder and CEO of PMVG. “TechBundle was designed to help local stations stabilize their operations and position themselves for what comes next.”

TechBundle consolidates four essential services into one offering. By combining shared infrastructure, expert support and revenue and audience-focused digital tools, stations can modernize operations without rebuilding from scratch. Services may be purchased individually or with an additional introductory discount when purchased as a complete bundle. PMVG negotiated substantially reduced pricing on behalf of the public media system, creating access to enterprise-level infrastructure at a fraction of the traditional cost.

TechBundle is supported by PMVG’s Solution Advisor model. PMVG will help participating station leaders evaluate options, select the right services and configurations for their needs and plan technology investments strategically.

“Our role is not simply to deliver services,” said Hand. “It’s to help stations make smart, informed decisions that support long-term sustainability and reduce operating costs.”

The TechBundle combines master control, transmission monitoring & maintenance, traffic, and streaming into a unified solution delivered on modern infrastructure and supported by one dedicated PMVG contact.

TechBundle offers includes PMM Cloud, TSG managed encoding and transmission site services, TRAC traffic services and Local Public Light.

PMM Cloud is a centralized, fully managed, cloud-based master control solution built for public media. It features national content delivery, quality control, live local operations and 365/24/7 expert monitoring — with no capital equipment costs for stations.

TSG managed encoding and transmission site services offers comprehensive, proactive monitoring across RF, MVPD, and streaming distribution, including 24/7 technical oversight, on-site maintenance, site evaluations, and signal integrity monitoring.

TRAC offers reliable PBS-focused traffic services delivering clean, compliant logs, automation compatibility, continuity protection and 24/7 response for urgent changes and live events. Service can also include station programming.

Local Public’s Light tier offers local public and dual-licensee stations the full capabilities of its apps, which are designed to mint Passport members and replace lost broadcast-driven audiences and revenue across select platforms, including Roku and the web with optional mobile support, for a greatly reduced price.