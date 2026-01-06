iWedia, Skyworth Partner on Turnkey Solutions for NextGen TV

LAUSANNE, Switzerland—iWedia, a provider of software for connected TV devices, and Skyworth, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of smart TVs and home entertainment devices, have announced their first official strategic partnership to support the U.S. ATSC 3.0 market with what the company calls “a robust and future-ready turnkey solution.”

This newly formalized collaboration brings together iWedia’s ATSC 3.0 software stack and Skyworth’s advanced, operator-grade hardware platforms, delivering a fully integrated solution designed for performance, scalability and long-term lifecycle support, the companies said. While the two companies have previously aligned on technical evaluations and platform compatibility, this partnership marks their first end-to-end commercial engagement for the U.S. market.

iWedia has announced previous agreements to integrate its 3.0 tech stack with DigiCap and Realtek and says it is in “full compliance with CTA and A3SA certification suites, offering a turnkey solution for OEMs and operators seeking fast, reliable market entry.”

Skyworth’s hardware expertise perfectly complements iWedia’s software reliability, delivering end-to-end stability, faster certification cycles, and professional lifecycle support, iWedia said. A spokesperson for iWedia,—which specializes in Android TV solutions—said the partnership will focus on auxiliary devices for NextGen TV rather than TV sets

“At iWedia, our commitment goes beyond delivering great software — it’s about building long-term partnerships that ensure our customers’ continuous success,” said Zivko Radonjic, Business Development Director at iWedia. “By combining our certified software with Skyworth’s proven manufacturing capabilities, we’re enabling the U.S. market to achieve greater product reliability and faster time-to-market.”

Leveraging Skyworth’s advanced manufacturing capacity and iWedia’s broadcast software engineering heritage, the collaboration represents a clear blueprint for how OEMs and service providers can embrace ATSC 3.0 while reducing operational complexity, iWedia said.

Miguel Rivera, Business Development for North America at Skyworth, added: “Successful ATSC 3.0 adoption in the U.S. depends on reliable execution, certification certainty and long-term support. Together, we deliver an integrated solution that partners can deploy with confidence, today and into the future.”

Pearl TV is demo-ing the jointly developed ATSC 3.0 turnkey solution at the ATSC exhibit booth in the Central Hall Grand Lobby of the LVCC during CES 2026, Jan. 6-9.