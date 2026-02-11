Super Bowl LX Attracts Nearly 125 Million U.S. Viewers

STAMFORD, Conn.—NBC Sports is reporting that Super Bowl LX set an all-time media record for peak viewing with 137.8 million viewers watching in the second quarter of the game as the Seattle Seahawks led 6-0 over the New England Patriots.

The Seahawks’ 29-13 victory over the Patriots averaged 124.9 million viewers on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, NBC Sports Digital, and NFL+, based on official live + same day Nielsen Big Data + Panel, ranking as the second-most watched show in U.S. history (behind Super Bowl LIX on FOX in Feb. 2025).

Super Bowl LX was also the most-watched show in the history of NBCUniversal, which celebrates 100 years of NBC in 2026.

“The Super Bowl and the NFL once again delivered a blockbuster audience across the NBC broadcast network, Peacock, and Telemundo, and provided an unprecedented lead-in to our Primetime in Milan coverage,” said Rick Cordella, president, NBC Sports. “The Super Bowl and the Olympics are the two most powerful events in the world, and we salute our talented production, tech, and announce teams who delivered best-in-class presentations for our viewers, stations, and partners.”

In addition, Telemundo delivered the most watched Super Bowl in U.S. Spanish-language history, averaging 3.3 million viewers. Telemundo’s audience peaked during the halftime show, with an average of 4.8 million viewers – the most-watched Super Bowl halftime in Spanish-language history.

The halftime show also set a number of records.

Total social consumption (inclusive of fans, owned platforms, broadcast partners, influencers, etc.) of the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show starring Bad Bunny set a record of four billion views after the first 24 hours, up 137% YoY (Source: Ripple Analytics).

Over 55% of all NFL social views of the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show came from international markets.

The top three most-viewed NFL social posts in history are now Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show clips. In total, these clips have been viewed for over 115 years on social media platforms:

“Only Thing More Powerful Than Hate is Love” - @NFL on Instagram had 179 million views, most viewed clip on NFL Social ever with more than half (54%) of views coming from outside the United States

Bad Bunny Listing Countries before Spiking Football - @NFL on Instagram had 168 million, second most watched clip on NFL social ever with 68% of views coming from outside the United States

Bad Bunny Listing Countries Before Spiking Football – @NFL on TikTok had 100 million views; people have spent a combined 53+ years watching this clip already; 60% of the viewership is female, 62% comes from outside the United States; 91% of viewers under 35; 36% under 25.

In addition, the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show averaged 128.2 million viewers from 8:15-8:30 p.m. ET in the United States. Full global viewership for the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show will be available early next week.

Apple also reported that immediately following the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, Bad Bunny listens on Apple Music were up 7x. “DtMF,” “BAILE INoLVIDABLE,” and “Tití Me Preguntó” were the most streamed songs immediately after the show. Other Apple Music notables from the Halftime Show include:

In the hours following his performance, Bad Bunny’s Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Set List playlist became the most-played Set List on Apple Music.

The day after Super Bowl LX, Bad Bunny’s DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS landed on the album charts in 155 countries, reaching the Top 10 in 128 countries and claiming the #1 spot in 46 countries, including Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Germany, France and Spain.

Following his appearance in the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, Bad Bunny also occupied nearly a quarter of the Daily Top 100 Global chart, with 24 songs in the Top 100, 9 songs in the Top 25, and 6 songs in the Top 10, including “DtMF,” which was the #1 song.

6 of the 24 songs re-entered the Daily Top 100 Global chart for the first time since at least February 2025, and his single with Cardi B, “I Like It,” re-entered the chart for the first time since January 2020.

The popularity of the Super Bowl also helped NBC’s coverage of the Olympics. Following the Vince Lombardi Trophy presentation on the field at Levi’s Stadium, Super Bowl LX play-by-play voice Mike Tirico hosted Primetime in Milan, which featured Lindsey Vonn’s downhill run, and gold-medal winning performances by Breezy Johnson in the downhill and Team USA in the team figure skating event at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Sunday’s Primetime in Milan and Milan Prime presentation averaged 42 million viewers, marking NBCUniversal’s largest Winter Games audience since Day 2 of the 2014 Sochi Olympics (a span of 53 event days) and an increase of 73% over the corresponding 2022 Beijing Olympics show (24.3 million) which followed Super Bowl LVI.

In addition, Sunday was Peacock’s best day ever in terms of both reach and hours streamed, and featured the post-Super Bowl debut of “The Burbs,” which was the highest Day 1 Peacock original debut ever.

More detailed viewership metrics will be available from Nielsen later this week.