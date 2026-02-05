Teads, Google TV Partner To Grow CTV HomeScreen Ad Availability

NEW YORK—Omnichannel outcomes platform Teads has partnered with Google TV to expand its connected TV (CTV) HomeScreen ad inventory.

The strategic partnership gives brands access to high-attention placements on connected television, appearing as the first visual impression on Google TV devices across major global markets, including the U.S. and U.K.

With Google TV Masthead, advertisers get access to a large, engaged audience in a premium viewing environment. Google TV brings together more than 400,000 movies and shows from across over 10,000 apps, so they’re in one place. With personalized profiles and recommendations, everyone’s experience is customized for them. These innovations make content discovery intuitive and conversational, creating a more valuable moment for HomeScreen placements.

"Our partnership with Google TV is designed first and foremost to drive impact for our clients,” said Simon Klein, senior vice president of Commercial Strategy CTV at Teads. “Google TV offers exceptional reach and premium supply, and by pairing that with Teads’ creative and omnichannel capabilities, we’re able to bring brands a unique entry point that doesn’t just reach viewers. It commands attention and delivers premium quality."

To help brands get the most value from premium placements, Teads pairs its media with the creative innovation of Teads Studio, its in-house team focused on optimizing storytelling across screens.

Since its launch in 2023, Teads has had more than 4,000 CTV HomeScreen campaigns successfully activated. HomeScreen inventory reaches more than 500 million unique devices, and campaigns have been run by premium brands globally, including Cartier, Nestlé and Air France.

More information is available on the company’s website .