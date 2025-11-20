Telus TV+ Expands Distribution to Samsung and LG Smart TVs

STUTTGART, Germany—3 Screen Solutions (3SS) has announced that the Canadian multiservice operator Telus has launched its Telus TV+ entertainment platform on Samsung and LG smart TVs.

These service expansions follow on from the April 2025 rollout of Fire TV devices and are the latest fruits of the ongoing successful Telus-3SS collaboration that began with the Telus TV+ launch on Android STB in 2023.

Telus TV+ offers aggregated viewing across live TV and streaming, with a flagship Stream+ tier that includes Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+, as well as over 50 free ad supported streaming (FAST) channels delivered in partnership with Amagi.

Telus now serves over 1.3 million households with its linear and streaming solutions.

Built on the 3SS 3Ready platform, Telus TV+ delivers a consistent, personalized experience across multiple devices ensure high viewer engagement. Through earlier work on Android TV Operator Tier set-top boxes, Telus and 3SS have already introduced Netflix integration with a pre-app discovery lane, letting users browse Netflix titles directly from the home screen.

“Our expansion now to Fire TV, Samsung and LG smart TVs demonstrates the continued flexibility and scalability of the 3Ready platform,” said Tim Fell, vice president, network technology and services development operations at Telus. “With Telus TV+, we’re setting a new benchmark for super-aggregated ‑entertainment. 3SS continues to be a key partner on that journey, accelerating and simplifying the delivery of our BYOD strategy.”

"We believe that with Telus TV+ we’re crafting a new-age entertainment platform that represents a benchmark in what can be achieved with super-aggregated content, and we couldn’t have chosen a better partner than 3SS to accompany us on this journey," Fell added.

“Telus is one of the most innovative telcos in the world. Through its commitment to delivering exceptional choice and standout services, Telus continues to offer a highly engaging TV platform that helps defend against cord-cutting,” said Kai-Christian Borchers, managing director at 3SS. “We’re proud to support the expansion of Telus TV+ with 3Ready across more devices and to help provide an outstanding viewing experience for Telus customers.”