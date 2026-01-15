Radiant Media Player, Cloud DRM Partner on Integration

Radiant Media Player has partnered with Cloud DRM to enable streaming platforms and media companies that use Radiant Media Player to deliver protected content securely across multiple end-user devices with a single, unified digital rights management workflow.

Radiant Media Player is a widely used HTML5 video and audio player for live, on-demand and DVR content. The media player, used in desktop, mobile and big-screen TV apps, offers a lightweight footprint and supports HLS and MPEG-DASH.

The addition of Cloud DRM to the company’s partner network will enable customers to secure premium content with widely adopted DRM technologies, such as Google Widevine, Apple FairPlay and Microsoft PlayReady, without the need to integrate independently with different DRM vendors, the company said.

Cloud DRM is a serverless architecture based on AWS Cloud. It ensures playback remains seamless, even during viewing peaks.

With a virtually unlimited number of licenses issued every second and a response time of less than 60 milliseconds, Cloud DRM keeps content secure while remaining invisible to Radiant Media Player viewers, the company said.

Detailed integration guidelines are available on the Radiant Media Player and Cloud DRM websites.