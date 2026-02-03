NBC Sports Taps Appear for 2026 Winter Olympics Production

STAMFORD, CONN.—NBC Sports has selected Appear to provide the X Platform for its production of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics, Feb. 6-22, and March 6-15, respectively.

NBC Sports will utilize Appear to deliver video compression, satellite modulation and transport stream aggregation for its production of the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. Appear’s X Platform will ensure flexible and reliable delivery of both fiber and satellite feeds in Cortina helping NBC Sports route the excitement in Italy back to viewers watching coverage of the Games in the United States.

“NBC Sports will rely heavily on Appear’s encoding, both for exceptional HDR video quality and efficient use of international bandwidth, and upload technology for Cloud transport. We can quite simply transport more cameras and video feeds across our enterprise than previously realized,” said Darryl Jefferson, senior vice president, Engineering & Technology, NBC Sports & Olympics. “And remote production is the cornerstone of the Milan Cortina venue coverage.”

Appear has worked with NBC Sports for five years, assisting NBC Sports’ production efforts at previous Olympics and other major international sports events in Europe, Asia, and throughout the U.S. at domestic events.

“NBC Sports’ selection of the X Platform to support coverage of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics extends our longstanding partnership and demonstrates how Appear technology leads the industry in delivering the reliable, flexible and high-quality live production capabilities that world-class broadcasters demand,” said Thomas Bostrøm Jørgensen, CEO, Appear.

Click here for more on NBCUniversal’s Milan Cortina 2026 programming.

TV Tech’s overall coverage of NBC Sports' overall tech plans for the 2026 Winter Games can be found here , here and here .