Judge Rules VOA’s Kari Lake Has ‘Acted Unlawfully’

A federal judge on Saturday ruled that Kari Lake, who President Trump appointed a year ago to run the Voice of America, has acted unlawfully.

"Lake satisfies the requirements of neither the statute nor the Constitution," U.S. District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth wrote in his ruling. "As a consequence, any actions take by her during her asserted tenure acting as CEO between July 31 and November 19, 2025, including but not limited to the August 29 reduction in force effort or actions taken pursuant in the March or July delegations of CEO authority, are void."

Lamberth has been dealing with court challenges over the leadership of VOA since last summer, questioning the government’s arguments about Congress’s role in running the agency, which is in charge of broadcasting news in 49 languages to countries where the free press is endangered. Cuts to the VOA, which runs Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia, and the Middle East Broadcast Networks since Lake took over have resulted in only six languages being offered now.

Article continues below

All three networks have legally challenged Lake in court.

Since Lake—a former Arizona gubernatorial candidate—assumed control, she has dismissed contractors and fired almost all permanent network and agency full-time staffers including the director of the Voice of America. She has also contracted with One America Network to carry its right-wing content as well as denied funding to Radio Free Europe and Radio Free Asia. She also cancelled a lease for a new HQ.

Specifically, the judge’s ruling revolved around whether or not Lake had the authority for her actions and whether she had ever been officially appointed. Although President Trump had announced his intentions to nominate Lake to the job before starting his second term, the person designated to run the Global Media agency—which oversees the VOA—was never confirmed by Congress. Since Trump had dismissed most of the board that was in charge of hiring a new director if there was no CEO, Lake’s appointment was held up.

Last summer, the White House named her “acting deputy CEO” which Lake said gave her “95%” of the duties and powers of the CEO.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NPR reported that it has not found any evidence that Lake was every appointed by Trump to the position.

The judge’s decision raised questions as to the viability of Lake’s actions and could result in the reversal of other decisions she has made for the last year.