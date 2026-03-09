Zefr Receives MRC Accreditation

LOS ANGELES—Zefr has received Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation for Content-Level Brand Safety and Suitability labeling and reporting of YouTube English-language in-stream YouTube video content across desktop, mobile web, mobile app, and connected TV environments.

The accreditation is the first of its kind for a third-party platform integration, following the completion of the MRC Board’s ratification process and confirms that Zefr meets the MRC’s rigorous standards for valid, reliable and effective safety and suitability classification at the individual content level, rather than relying on broad, property-level classifications.

This milestone builds on Zefr’s recent MRC accreditation for independent third-party viewability reporting on YouTube, further expanding the scope of MRC-accredited reporting Zefr provides to advertisers across the platform. Together, these accreditations reinforce Zefr’s role in delivering independent, standards-based reporting across both how ads are viewed and classified on YouTube.

The accreditation applies to content-level brand safety verification and suitability classification, which evaluates individual pieces of video content rather than applying classifications at the channel or publisher level. This approach allows advertisers to assess suitability based on the specific content adjacent to their ads.

“The MRC congratulates Zefr on earning accreditation for third-party Content-Level Brand Safety and Suitability content-labeling and reporting of Google YouTube for the submitted inventory and environments” said George Ivie, MRC CEO and executive director. “This important achievement represents the first such accreditation for a third-party platform integration and demonstrates Zefr’s commitment to rigorous industry standards as well as provides the marketplace with greater transparency and accountability regarding safety and suitability across YouTube.”

“Today is a watershed moment for Brand Safety. Historically, many of the industry’s challenges stemmed from relying on property-level controls rather than true content-level measurement. Now, advertisers can have greater confidence that content-level safety measurement is robust and accurate,” said Rich Raddon, co-founder and co-CEO of Zefr. “Following YouTube's accreditation of Google Content Level YouTube Brand Safety and Suitability, Zefr is proud to be the first third party Company in this ecosystem to offer this accreditation, alongside MRC-accredited free viewability metrics."

The accreditation reflects an independent audit conducted by an MRC-approved CPA firm, evaluating Zefr’s methodologies, controls, data governance, and reporting processes.

As brands continue to demand greater accountability and precision in digital media measurement, this accreditation underscores Zefr’s role in advancing industry-trusted, content-level standards for brand safety and suitability on YouTube.

For additional details regarding Zefr’s accreditation status and scope, please refer to the MRC’s official list of accredited services here.

This accreditation excludes all other Google-YouTube and non-Google properties and content as well as volumetric data reported.