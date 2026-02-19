Tegna, the Seattle Kraken Extend Broadcast Deal

SEATTLE—Tegna Inc. and the Seattle Kraken announced a multi-year media rights deal, continuing a regional sports agreement that makes Kraken games available for free via over-the-air broadcasts on local Tegna stations KING5 and KONG.

This extension comes two years after the launch of the Kraken Hockey Network, which has made games widely accessible on Tegna and partner stations and on Prime Video.

Since the debut of Kraken Hockey Network, the team’s partnership with Tegna has driven significant audience growth, with total viewership tripling across the Kraken’s five-state territory in the first season. In addition to Seattle, the Kraken’s agreement with Tegna ensures games are available for free over-the-air across the four largest markets in the Kraken territory, reaching more than four million households.

“Since we launched the Kraken Hockey Network on Tegna and Prime Video, viewership has increased exponentially,” said Jeff Webster, chief commercial officer at the Seattle Kraken. “This extended partnership with Tegna ensures fans throughout our territory will continue to enjoy an exceptional broadcast at no cost, furthering our commitment to making Kraken hockey accessible to all.”

All non-nationally televised games will be broadcast on KONG and Prime Video, with up to 20 games simulcast on Tegna’s NBC affiliate, KING 5, giving fans in the Seattle market multiple free and easy ways to watch.

Fans outside of Seattle also will be able to watch games on Tegna stations KREM-KSKN in Spokane and KGW in Portland.

Tegna said it is also working with additional broadcast companies to expand free over-the-air broadcast access to all available television markets in Washington, Oregon and Alaska. KING 5, Tegna, and the Kraken will lead advertising and sponsorship sales for all local games.

“We are thrilled to extend our outstanding partnership with the Seattle Kraken,” said Brad Ramsey, senior vice president and head of sport rights at Tegna. “We have done exactly what we set out to do, giving more fans, in more homes, access to more games than ever before. We are more committed than ever to serving local fans with the content they care most about, and our advertising partners with solutions that help them move the needle.”

John Forslund, JT Brown, Eddie Olczyk, Alison Lukan, Piper Shaw and Bret Festerling will continue broadcasting the games throughout the season. In addition to games, the weekly show, Kraken Home Ice, will remain a key part of the content lineup, bringing fans closer to the players and behind the scenes of what makes the Kraken tick.