Scripps Sports Inks Deals for Soccer and Professional Cheerleading

Scripps Sports has announced two new media rights deals that will give it broadcast rights to the inaugural Pro Cheer League season to viewers across the United States and exclusive local broadcast rights to Denver Summit FC, the National Women’s Soccer League’s newest franchise, which will begin playing in 2026.

Under the multiyear agreement with the Denver Summit FC, The E.W. Scripps Company will air all non-nationally exclusive matches on its local stations Denver7 (KMGH-TV) and The Spot Denver 3 (KCDO-TV).

“From the national stage to the heart of Denver, Scripps Sports is proud to expand our successful NWSL partnership by becoming the local TV home to Summit FC in its inaugural season,” said Brian Lawlor, president of Scripps Sports. “This collaboration will connect Denver’s passionate soccer community to their new team while showcasing the exceptional talent that defines women’s professional soccer.”

The deal builds on Scripps Sports’ existing NWSL national partnership, where ION broadcasts premier Saturday evening double-headers throughout the league’s regular season.

It also reinforces the company’s commitment to women’s professional sports, including national coverage of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), Major League Volleyball (MLV), ATHLOS track and field, and the Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off college basketball tournament. Scripps Sports is also the local television partner for the WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces.

Separately, Varsity Spirit – a division of Varsity Brands and a global leader in cheerleading – has reached an exclusive broadcast agreement with Scripps Sports to deliver live coverage of the inaugural Pro Cheer League season to viewers across the United States.

Under the multi-year agreement, ION, Scripps’ national sports and entertainment network that reaches every U.S. TV household over-the-air and on all major pay TV and connected TV/FAST services, will air all five live Pro Cheer League events during the 2026 season, which runs from January 16 to March 27, 2026.

“We’ve been rapidly expanding our robust portfolio of professional sports and we’re thrilled to welcome the Pro Cheer League to ION,” said Brian Lawlor, president of Scripps Sports. “We look forward to showcasing these world-class athletes in a new professional sports league, combining the high-energy of cheerleading and engaging storytelling that will leave everyone wanting more.”