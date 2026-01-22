Chyron Promotes Owen Seaton to VP, Venue Solutions

Owen Seaton was promoted to vice president, venue solutions at broadcast graphics provider Chyron.

The company said Seaton brings a wealth of expertise to his new role, including customer perspective and deep knowledge of venue-display control technology, the company said.

“Chyron is successfully executing on a multiyear strategy to ensure that we bring enterprise sports venues clients the world’s best in display control technology and creative support,” Chyron CEO Mike Truex said. “We know that every screen in a venue is a driver of ROI—both exciting the fans who buy tickets, and delivering for advertisers. In his time here, Owen has been incredible at building strong relationships and proactively driving the best outcomes for our clients.”

Chyron’s products including sports venues include its Click Effects control system, which drives video clips, graphics and images to any display, the company said. Many professional venues also use Chyron PRIME in their workflows for creation and playout of live, broadcast-grade graphics, it said. Other Chyron products used by event-venue customers include Chyron Paint, for illustrated replay; and VP, for virtually placed down-and-distance markers or other content within live video.

Seaton will contribute vital guidance to the road maps for all of these products, based on input from users and buyers as well as his own experience, the company said.

“Owen has been instrumental in building and fostering a strong professional relationship with the Thunder,” said Jase Chilcot, director of ThunderVision, the in-arena experience for the NBA’s Oklahoma Thunder and a Chyron client. “His unwavering support and willingness to push the efficiency of our control room has set a standard for our relationships with vendors.”

Seaton will work with a growing team of technical, support and creative service professionals who’ve consistently grown Chyron’s venues business by 90% over the past two fiscal years, the company said.

“Chyron has made significant progress the last several years across our sports and venues portfolios. Prime CG and Click Effects are continuing to gain momentum across every level of the venues landscape,” Seaton said. “Our relationships in the venues space continue to deepen and we look forward to working with our customers to deliver best-in-class solutions that tailor to existing workflows.”

For more on Click Effects and other Chyron products, visit its website.