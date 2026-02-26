Chyron Releases Weather 2.3 With New Data and Automation Features

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Chyron has released Weather 2.3, the latest edition of Chyron’s weather visualization suite for broadcasters and meteorologists.

The release includes new features and improvements focused on providing users with greater flexibility and customization options, high-quality weather visuals to support storytelling, streamlined workflow integration with automation tools and virtual sets, and enhanced data processing to deliver accurate and air-ready assets.

“Ease of use and efficiency have always been our main focus”, said Michael Harter, product manager of Chyron Weather. “We continuously work with customers to ensure they get the most out of the solution, and this close relationship enables us to get valuable insights that fuel the development process. It’s due to that synergy that we keep enhancing Chyron Weather with best-in-class features that make our clients’ daily operations more efficient.”

Chyron Weather 2.3 delivers broadcast-quality weather visuals via modern FFmpeg video encoding and dual SDI output to integrate weather graphics and lower thirds seamlessly into virtual and hybrid sets. Dual DVI outputs allow viewing of the main playlist and the virtual overlay in two separate DVI displays. This release includes new SDI output resolutions such as UHD, 4K DCI, and 2K DCI. There is also a new Virtual Globe playlist option, which offers seamless 3D globe weather visuals designed for virtual environments.

A key pillar of the release is providing users with greater flexibility and customization capabilities. Chyron Weather 2.3 introduces the ability to tailor shortcuts with the modes and tools operators need for their everyday work, as well as the possibility to create weather content in custom resolutions and aspect ratios, such as square and portrait, that can be further utilized on different social media platforms and websites to keep the audience engaged and informed.

Streamlined automation is another enhancement included. Weather’s integration within third-party workflows is now deeper, allowing external automation tools and virtual sets to both read from and control a new set of capabilities of the Weather Presenter playlist. Camera positions, timing, and content visibility can be pre-defined and aligned to ensure better consistency and reliability while saving time by reducing manual inputs.

Finally, Chyron Weather 2.3 incorporates a series of improvements to simplify data intake and processing. This includes the capacity to integrate with PostgreSQL databases, expanding the available data sources; and enhanced file pattern configuration for time-referenced nodes, enabling the correct intake of files, even when they don’t match the recommended naming convention. Additionally, this release includes support for newer MySQL authentication methods to strengthen security and reliability, as well as enhanced support for third-party map data providers.

