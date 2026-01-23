Baron Weather Promotes Senior Executives Steve Bray, Cherie Smyly

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.—Baron Weather, a weather intelligence and visualization solutions provider for broadcast, digital and enterprise media, has elevated Steve Bray to vice president, media, and Cherie Smyly to director, media sales and partnerships.

“Steve and Cherie bring deep industry knowledge and a clear understanding of how weather communication is evolving,” Baron Weather president and CEO Bob Dreisewerd said. “Their leadership reflects our focus on listening to customers, adapting to new media realities, and delivering solutions that help organizations communicate weather clearly and effectively across every platform.”

In his new role, Bray will lead Baron’s media strategy across broadcast and digital platforms, sales, and guide product direction to ensure the company’s solutions align with real-world newsroom workflows, audience engagement needs and evolving technologies, the company said.

During his tenure with Baron, Bray has played a key role in shaping its media product strategy, including development of the Baron Lynx Weather Display System, content-generation tools and user education programs. He will continue to lead the company’s Client Experience team.

Bray has experience in news management and meteorology roles, Baron said, bringing a deep understanding of newsroom operations, deadlines and communications challenges, the company said. His new role will be to serve as a bridge between product development, media customers, client support and emerging technologies while supporting strategic relationships at the station and corporate levels, the company said.

Smyly is a 30-year media and weather industry veteran who has led such large-scale client implementations as group-wide weather systems and full radar deployments, the company said, with a strong focus on customer-centered, long-term partnerships. In her expanded role, she’ll lead Baron’s media sales and partnership strategy across traditional and digital channels, supporting revenue-driven weather solutions and continued market growth.

Smyly has a long track record of building and sustaining partnerships with TV stations, media groups and local businesses, Baron said. She has also been an early advocate for the growing digital meteorologist and independent media market, the company said, helping to identify new opportunities.

The promotions are part of a broader leadership transition following the retirement of Chief Revenue Officer and President of Broadcast Mike Mougey set for later this year, the company said.

“Mike’s leadership has had a lasting impact on Baron and the broader weather industry,” Dreisewerd said. “As he prepares for retirement, we’re grateful for the foundation he helped build and the legacy that he leaves. This transition reflects the strength of our team and the depth of experience within Baron and allows us to move forward with clarity, continuity, and a long-term view of the industry.”

For more information, visit Baron Weather’s website.