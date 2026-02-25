Griffin Media Rolls Out Bitcentral Core News At KWTV, KOTV

OKLAHOMA CITY and TULSA, Okla.—Griffin Media has deployed Bitcentral’s Core News across KWTV and its KOTV, its flagship stations in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Okla, respectively.

“Bitcentral’s Core News puts Griffin Media in a strong position as we transform our newsroom operations,” said Jack Conway, vice president of technology at Griffin Media.

“The system is intuitive for our teams, and we expect it to streamline how content moves between stations and improve how our producers work day-to-day. These upgrades ensure Griffin Media continues delivering the most trusted and best local reporting that our viewers across Oklahoma have counted on for 117 years.”

The rollout, a major investment in modernizing Griffin’s news operations, equips the station’s news teams with faster, more flexible and better connected production workflows.

The deployment includes Bitcentral’s Precis, Oasis, Create, Fusion Hybrid Storage (FHS) and additional playout and technical automation products for multi-station control room operations. Together, these technologies form a unified system that strengthens how KWTV and KOTV create, manage and distribute news. The adoption of Core News also extends a growing relationship between the companies, following Griffin’s 2024 implementation of ViewNexa Channels as a key component of its digital content distribution initiative.

KWTV’s Core News-powered newsroom officially launched on Nov. 2, 2025. KOTV launched later that month.

The Core News deployment brings better end-go-end production to Griffin by integrating editing, asset management and playout through Precis, Oasis and Create. It enables real-tome collaboration with Oasis sharing and hybrid storage that allows the stations to exchange content instantly and operate more cohesively.

It also offers the station group greater operational flexibility by making control room resources scalable and providing smarter content storage systems to support future expansion, Bitcentral said.

“Core News was built to give newsrooms practical tools that drive real efficiency in daily production,” said Bitcentral CEO Sam Kamel. “Griffin Media’s implementation is a powerful example of that impact—stronger collaboration across stations, smoother content movement and highly efficient production from story creation all the way through to playout. We’re excited that Griffin chose Bitcentral for this strategic upgrade, and we’ll be there to support their growth for years to come.”