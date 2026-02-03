ASG Taps Derek Pezzotti to Lead Its Push Into Sports and Venue Market

EMERYVILLE, Calif.—Advanced Systems Group (ASG) has hired Derek Pezzotti as a senior account executive, tasked with expanding the company’s presence in the sports and venue segment as a member of its product and innovation team.

In his new role, Pezzotti will work closely with ASG’s consulting, design and integration teams and report to Chief Innovation Officer Claudia Souza.

He joins after ASG after working for nearly 20 years in a career spanning sports team and event operations, broadcast news, broadcast equipment manufacturing and most recently a consultancy specializing in broadcast technology for stadiums, ASG said. That experience gives him a 360-degree perspective on how venues are planned, procured, built and run under real-world conditions, the company said, adding that background should translate to faster project development and solutions meeting technical and business goals.

“Adding Derek to the team reinforces ASG’s commitment to the dynamic live sports market,” Souza said. “Clients in this space need partners who understand both broadcast-grade technical requirements and the unique operational demands of in-venue production. Derek brings exactly that combination.

“He has deep industry relationships, hands-on systems experience and a practical approach to delivering innovative and reliable solutions,” she added. “That expertise will help customers bring major-event quality and repeatable workflows to every production, from campus stadiums to international sports rightsholders.”

Media technology firm ASG provides its clients expertise in systems integration, managed services, enterprise software, workflow solutions and cloud orchestration.

“ASG has the reputation, footprint and engineering depth needed to scale sports and venue projects with real commercial impact,” Pezzotti said. “There’s a lot of momentum in this market, and the opportunity to build workflows that meet the needs of live sports production is exciting. Working together—with clients, consultants and manufacturers—is how complex projects succeed. That team-first approach is what will make the difference for customers choosing ASG.”

For more information on ASG, visit its website.