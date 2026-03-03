Lawo Promotes Jamie Dunn to CEO
Former deputy CEO takes company’s reins as Philipp Lawo moves to supervisory board
RASTATT, Germany—Pro audio and video equipment maker Lawo AG has named Jamie Dunn as CEO.
Dunn joined the company in 2011, and has served as “vorstand,” or management board member, and deputy CEO since 2024.
As CEO, Dunn will play a key role in shaping the continued development of the Lawo Group, the company said, citing his long tenure, deep market understanding and global experience as forming a strong foundation for the future.
“Lawo’s strength has always been rooted in its people, its partnerships, its values and its commitment to innovation,” Dunn said. “I am honored to lead the next chapter of success of this remarkable company. These are exciting times—and there are huge opportunities ahead for our company.”
As part of the transition, Philipp Lawo will step down from Lawo AG’s “vorstand” and join the company’s supervisory board. The management board now consists of Dunn, CEO and “vorstand”; Claüs Gartner, chief financial officer and “vorstand”; Andreas Hilmer, chief marketing officer; Christian Lukic, chief supply chain officer; Phil Meyers, chief technology officer; and Ulrich Schnabl, chief operating officer.
“These changes reaffirm our confidence in Lawo’s proven management structure and the strong collaboration within the Management Team,” said Michael Sonnabend, chair of Lawo’s supervisory board. “This transition ensures the company’s continued stability as we look to the future.”
As a member of the supervisory board, Philipp Lawo will continue to support the company’s development and ensure the values of the Lawo family remain at the heart of its culture, Lawo said. As the only “vorstand” of Lawo Holding AG, he will be responsible for the strategic direction of the entire Lawo Group, the company said, reinforcing its focus on long-term stability and sustainable growth.
“Our goal is to ensure that Lawo continues to build on its strong foundations while pursuing a sustainable and robust growth model,” Sonnabend said. “The Supervisory Board has full trust in Jamie Dunn and the entire Management Team. With their collective expertise and dedication, Lawo is ideally positioned for the next chapter of its journey.”
Mike Demenchuk is content manager of TV Tech and content director of the NAB Show Daily, taking on those roles after serving as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2017. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and had served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the TV Tech print magazine and website, and manages content and production of the NAB Show Daily and other special projects.