Lawo Promotes Jamie Dunn to CEO

RASTATT, Germany—Pro audio and video equipment maker Lawo AG has named Jamie Dunn as CEO.

Dunn joined the company in 2011, and has served as “vorstand,” or management board member, and deputy CEO since 2024.

As CEO, Dunn will play a key role in shaping the continued development of the Lawo Group, the company said, citing his long tenure, deep market understanding and global experience as forming a strong foundation for the future.

“Lawo’s strength has always been rooted in its people, its partnerships, its values and its commitment to innovation,” Dunn said. “I am honored to lead the next chapter of success of this remarkable company. These are exciting times—and there are huge opportunities ahead for our company.”

As part of the transition, Philipp Lawo will step down from Lawo AG’s “vorstand” and join the company’s supervisory board. The management board now consists of Dunn, CEO and “vorstand”; Claüs Gartner, chief financial officer and “vorstand”; Andreas Hilmer, chief marketing officer; Christian Lukic, chief supply chain officer; Phil Meyers, chief technology officer; and Ulrich Schnabl, chief operating officer.

“These changes reaffirm our confidence in Lawo’s proven management structure and the strong collaboration within the Management Team,” said Michael Sonnabend, chair of Lawo’s supervisory board. “This transition ensures the company’s continued stability as we look to the future.”

As a member of the supervisory board, Philipp Lawo will continue to support the company’s development and ensure the values of the Lawo family remain at the heart of its culture, Lawo said. As the only “vorstand” of Lawo Holding AG, he will be responsible for the strategic direction of the entire Lawo Group, the company said, reinforcing its focus on long-term stability and sustainable growth.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Our goal is to ensure that Lawo continues to build on its strong foundations while pursuing a sustainable and robust growth model,” Sonnabend said. “The Supervisory Board has full trust in Jamie Dunn and the entire Management Team. With their collective expertise and dedication, Lawo is ideally positioned for the next chapter of its journey.”