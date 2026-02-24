Wowza Names Jon Corley as Chief Innovation Officer
Former Comcast, Brightcove exec will help streaming firm bolster AI capabilities
PHOENIX—Wowza, a provider of real-time video streaming technology, has named Jon Corley its chief innovation officer.
Corley, most recently the senior vice president of product and platform engineering at Internet Tool & Die Co., joins Wowza as it advances its artificial intelligence-driven streaming capabilities, the company said.
Corley will be tasked with overseeing Wowza’s technology vision, engineering road map and product innovation strategy, the company said, driving the integration of AI across its streaming platform. He’ll be focused on enabling more intelligent and dynamic streaming experiences, Wowza said, helping developers evolve from traditional video-delivery models to automated, AI-fueled media pipelines designed for adaptability and scalability in real time.
Prior to Internet Tool & Die, Corley held several senior leadership roles at Comcast Technology Solutions, where he was vice president of product development engineering and vice president of content delivery network, advancing large-scale media delivery systems for the cable operator’s tech unit.
Before Comcast, he served as chief technology officer and senior vice president of engineering at streaming technology firm Brightcove, where he led global engineering teams building scalable digital platforms, Wowza said.
