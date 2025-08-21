Chyron Partners with Asport for Live Sports Production and Distribution

NEW YORK and ZURICH—Chyron, a provider of broadcast graphics and live production solutions, has announced a partnership with Asport, a leading sports tech innovator. Together, the companies will offer a flexible, modular, end-to-end solution for live production and distribution, supporting sports rights holders across the entire spectrum of sport—from top-tier federations to grassroots organizations.

The integrated solution combines Chyron’s cloud-based live production technology delivering broadcast-quality video mixing, advanced graphics, AI-driven replay clipping and professional commentary with Asport’s content management, AI-powered refinement, multichannel distribution, and white-label OTT platform. Together, these capabilities enable organizations to produce, enhance, and distribute high-quality content with efficiency, automation, and scalability, they said.

The two companies recently collaborated on a proof-of-concept with Austrian media company Krone in which live production, automated graphics, and commentary were delivered via Chyron LIVE, while Asport managed content delivery to Krone TV and the Krone white-label OTT platform. As a result, Krone plans to roll out the workflow starting with selected games of the top Austrian Handball League throughout the upcoming sports season, gaining greater flexibility, scalability, and the ability to produce remotely, reducing dependency on a physical master control room (MCR).

“Partnering with Asport allows us to build on our proven live production solution to deliver both compelling live coverage and a wide variety of content formats across all channels. Utilizing AI and automation facilitates streamlined workflows for multi-channel content generation, addressing a key market demand, particularly in light of changing viewing habits among younger audiences,” said Mike Truex, CEO of Chyron.

“With Chyron, we’re partnering with an industry leader known for broadcast-quality solutions. This allows us to seamlessly combine their technology with our smart automation and multi-channel distribution capabilities, enabling rights holders and organizers at every level to produce, package, and share content with the speed and quality once reserved for top-tier productions,” said Rainer Roesslhuber, Chairman of Asport.

The companies said that the powerful technology partnership offers sports rights holders across all tiers a scalable solution suitable for professional leagues, grassroots organizations or anyone building an audience for any sport. The cloud-based, end-to-end architecture enables flexible and remote workflows all from a reliable single source. Further efficiency is ensured with AI powered generation of tailored content formats and automatic publishing to all desired channels. The end result for the rights holder is their own, branded OTT platform with full functionality for the best fan experience and maximized revenue.

The full workflow is on display at IBC 2025 at the Amsterdam RAI, Chyron booth 7.B47 and is commercially available.