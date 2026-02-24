ASG Elevates Jody Boatwright to Chief Strategy Officer

EMERYVILLE, Calif.—Systems integrator and service provider Advanced Systems Group has named Jody Boatwright as its chief strategy officer, a new role tasked with leading research and guiding the company’s future direction as the business evolves.

Formerly ASG’s vice president and general manager of managed services, Boatright’s new role will shift his focus from day-to-day operations to developing future-facing initiatives, the company said. He will work across ASG and industry leadership on economic issues affecting the company’s media and entertainment business, ASG said.

“I’ll be working along with [ASG President] Dave Van Hoy and all of the ASG leadership team to do strategic analysis, market predictions and planning where we want to be positioned in it,” Boatwright said. “We’ll be looking specifically at the technology and client services that our clients will need in the future, which are both undergoing a dynamic shift right now, as the broader market evolves with the economy.”

Prior to heading the managed services team, Boatright spent a decade in systems integration, often working with ASG as a strategic partner, the company said. He then spent 11 years with ASG on the services side of the business, including in service operations, production, creative services and in building and leading its managed services practice, the company said.

Under Boatwright’s leadership, ASG’s managed services business has grown eightfold, the company said, particularly among enterprise clients.

“One of the really great things about managed services is that we’ve been excellent at serving the enterprise client,” he said. “As ASG grows, a lot of our relationships will be of that nature.”

ASG described its new chief strategy officer role as a dedicated, forward-looking point of connection or, in Boatwright’s words, a “connector and translator” linking the company’s internal expertise with outside market realities.

“I’ll be connecting with our technology partners and industry leaders in a more forward-looking way, as opposed to a transactional way,” he said. “That opens different conversations about longer-term trajectory.”

Boatwright noted the many forces reshaping media and technology, including economic pressures, workflow changes driven by AI, evolving engagement models and increased competition in specialized niches. He said ASG’s diversity of customers, services and technologies means its strategy must account for all of these market forces.

“We’re a truly diverse business across different customer subsets,” Boatwright said. “It’s important for us to understand our opportunities in all of those different areas.”

Van Hoy said Boatwright has been instrumental in shaping how ASG serves its clients for more than a decade.

“He has a rare ability to connect strategy to real-world execution,” Van Hoy said. “He understands our customers, our technology, and our services at a very deep level. He grew our managed services business by understanding our customers and what they need to operate and flourish. In this new role, he’ll bring that same practical, customer-first mindset to a broader view of where the industry is headed and how ASG can best support our clients through that change.”