Chyron Releases Virtual Placement 8.0

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Chyron has released Virtual Placement 8.0, with new SMPTE 2110 IP connectivity and NBA-focused line tracking, the company said.

“We are meeting the industry where it is going with IP-based workflows and richer storytelling tools,” Andreas Olsson, product manager of Virtual Placement at Chyron, said. “Adding SMPTE 2110 IP support and elevating basketball coverage with enhanced tracking allows broadcasters to engage audiences with more accurate, high-impact visuals.”

The latest version’s 2110 support aligns Virtual Placement with the industry trend towards uncompressed and future-proofs the product, the company said.

Virtual Placement 8.0 brings court-accurate tracking to basketball, keeping virtual graphics visually locked to the floor and aligned with the action, which enables stable, hardware-free on-couert tracking and unlocks advanced graphics and analysis within live NBA broadcasts, Chyron said.

Virtual Placement continues to deliver virtual advertising, dynamic sports analysis tools, and PRIME-powered broadcast graphics from a single platform, the company said.

More information is available on Chyron’s website.