Chyron Augments NewsTicker and Click Effects Product Teams

MELVILLE, N.Y.—In a move that deepens the company's product development expertise, Chyron has announced the appointment of D'Arcy Pickering as senior product manager for the company's NewsTicker data management and integration system and Marcel Clayton as product manager for its Click Effects stadium and in-venue production system.

In these new roles, Pickering and Clayton will oversee ideation for new features, UI/UX improvements, and overall development for their respective products.

"We've made significant enhancements to both our NewsTicker and Click Effects products over the past year, and with the addition of D'Arcy and Marcel to our team, we're even better positioned to develop valuable new features and capabilities," said Mathieu Yerle, senior vice president of strategy at Chyron.

"D'Arcy comes to Chyron with more than two decades of experience at Bannister Lake, so he is very familiar with the needs of broadcasters around data management and tickers for news headlines, sports scores, stock prices, school closings, weather alerts, elections, and more," added Yerle. "Marcel brings a wealth of hands-on experience in live production, as well as experience in product management, most recently at Amazon Prime, where he developed and engineered a scalable OTT streaming solution for the Prime Video platform."

Prior to joining Chyron, Pickering served as vice president of sales at Bannister Lake. He earlier was a product specialist at Harris Corporation and served as a product manager at Christie Digital, Cisco, and Inscriber, working with a variety of industry-first broadcast and cinema products throughout his career. Pickering got his start in the industry as an offline/online editor for Canadian variety programs.

Clayton joins Chyron from Amazon Prime Video, where he was a live ops and playback senior video engineer and product manager. He previously served as lead virtual and live events technical producer at VMware, where he designed and engineered scalable streaming and simu-live solutions for content creators in AWS Media Services.

Clayton earlier was a unified communications video engineer with Pacific Dental Services Foundation, a multimedia producer at Neustar, lead AV/VC operation producer for GE Digital, technical project manager for Airbnb, video, and events support engineer for Black Rock, A/V and events specialist for Microsoft, and AV/VC technician for Chevron. More recently, as the founder and CEO of his own company, TH3RDS LLC, Clayton developed the Lower3RDS creator ecosystem platform for OTT digital media.

More information on Chyron solutions is available on the Chyron website: https://chyron.com (opens in new tab).