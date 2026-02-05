Chris Myers Joins Net Insight as SVP of Sales, Americas
Former LTN Global CRO will lead video transport provider’s Americas sales strategy
STOCKHOLM—Video transport and cloud provider Net Insight has named Chris Myers as senior vice president of sales, Americas.
Myers, most recently chief revenue officer at LTN Global Communications, will lead Net Insight’s sales strategy and execution across its media portfolio in Americas, supporting clients in live production, contribution and distribution at scale, Net Insight said.
“The Americas is a strategic growth area for Net Insight and we are thrilled to welcome someone with Chris’ caliber to lead our Americas business going forward,” Net Insight CEO Andreas Eriksson said. “Chris has a proven track record of scaling businesses in our part of the media industry and a deep understanding of our customers business that will help our customers modernize their media networks with confidence.”
Myers is a more than 20-year veteran of senior leadership posts across broadcast, media and cloud-based video services. As CRO at LTN, he helped scale the company into a global IP video and SaaS (software-as-a-service) provider, Net Insight said. He also served in executive roles at Encompass Digital Media and ABC News, where he was responsible for global live production and newsgathering operations, Net Insight said.
“Media organizations need to scale efficiently without compromising performance,” Myers said. “Net Insight is well-positioned to support that shift, and I’m looking forward to working closely with customers across the Americas.”
Net Insight’s offerings include Emmy Award-winning Nimbra IP media delivery platform. For more on the company, visit its website.
