NAB Show: Chyron Launches PAINT 10 and VP 7.9

MELVILLE, N.Y.—At the NAB Show, has announced the upcoming release of PAINT 10 and Virtual Placement (VP) 7.9, two major upgrades engineered to elevate sports broadcasting with smarter data integration, sharper telestration tools, and improved workflow efficiency.

The release is one of a number of upgrades and new products on display at the show, including PRIME VSAR 2.1, a major update to its Unreal-based virtual set and augmented reality engine that is designed to be deployed in fast-paced breaking news environments.

Chyron reported that PAINT 10 and Virtual Placement (VP) 7.9, which are scheduled to be available in May, introduce new levels of precision, automation, and visual storytelling—empowering sports analysts and producers to deliver more dynamic, engaging coverage than ever before.

PAINT 10 introduces major advancements in calibration, tracking, and graphic customization—making live telestration more intuitive and powerful. At the heart of this release is Chyron’s VAULT integration, bringing automation and intelligence to the forefront of live production. VAULT acts as a centralized branding hub, syncing essential team data—including logos and colors. Once a team is selected, PAINT instantly pulls the correct branding elements and applies them across telestration tools, adapting to home or away scenarios.

One notable enhancement is the AI-powered player tracking, which delivers unmatched stability and accuracy even during the most fast-paced, high-intensity plays. This advanced tracking ensures that analysts can follow player movements across changing camera angles, allowing for deeper, more insightful breakdowns.

Another notable upgrade is the new multi-camera sweep calibration feature, powered by enhanced AI pitch tracking. With the ability to auto-calibrate up to three live feeds simultaneously, operators benefit from faster clip creation with consistent pitch accuracy across all angles. Automating this process speeds up setup, minimizes errors, and ensures accurate, reliable analysis across all camera angles.

Chyron also noted that the expanded graphics suite in PAINT 10 delivers more ways to stylize analysis with new, customizable graphic themes. New styles include bold neon presets, sleek glass effects, and clean modern designs, allowing operators to quickly tailor graphics to match the branding of the game or network. The upgraded 3D spotlight tool offers multiple shape options like circles, squares, and cylinders. Analysts can adjust the size and intensity of each spotlight in real-time, making it easier to highlight players, movements, or key zones during gameplay.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“With PAINT 10, we set out to make the telestration process smarter and more efficient,” said Andreas Olsson, Product Manager for PAINT and Virtual Placement at Chyron. “From automated branding to AI-powered tracking, real-time editing, and the new multi-camera sweep calibration, this release gives operators more control, speed, and creative flexibility—so they can focus on delivering compelling, data-driven stories.”

Virtual Placement 7.9

Alongside PAINT 10, Chyron is also launching Virtual Placement 7.9, with updates that strengthen its virtual graphics capabilities across multiple sports. By embedding PRIME 5 directly into the VP platform, broadcasters gain full control over scene creation and customization without relying on external systems. PRIME’s powerful data connections allow users to drive real-time updates for elements like scores, logos, and standings, streamlining operations and reducing hardware and maintenance requirements.

VP 7.9 also delivers enhanced line tracking, offering greater accuracy and stability in American football broadcasts and introducing reliable court tracking for basketball. This expanded support ensures that virtual graphics remain anchored to the field or court, even during fast camera movements and changing lighting conditions.

To complete the upgrade, VP 7.9 features a refreshed user interface with updated load screens and icons that align visually with PAINT, providing a more unified user experience across Chyron’s suite of tools, the company reported.

“VP 7.9 delivers the speed, flexibility, and performance today’s broadcasters need,” said Andreas Olsson, Product Manager for Virtual Placement and PAINT. “With PRIME built in and tracking that works without instrumented cameras, it’s easy to set up and ready to go across multiple sports. We’re offering a premium, all-in-one solution built to simplify production, support multiple sports, and help broadcasters do more with less.”

For more information on PAINT 10, Virtual Placement 7.9, or Chyron’s full suite of sports broadcast

PRIME VSAR Update

During the show, Chyron is showcasing the latest 2.1 release of PRIME VSAR – an Unreal based virtual set and augmented reality engine that is tailored to empower producers to easily leverage exciting virtual elements in their everyday news productions. PRIME VSAR 2.1 offers compatibility with all the latest virtual production technologies – such as Unreal Engine 5.4, nDisplay, NDI streams, and IP-based camera tracking protocols. Additionally, PRIME VSAR delivers exciting new features for hybrid tracked / trackless productions, newsroom automation, and custom control interfaces, Chyron reported.

Alongside compatibility with Unreal Engine© 5.4, PRIME VSAR 2.1 provides integration with Unreal© nDisplay, a tool favored by producers for its ease of use in translating virtual content to ultra-large and non-standard resolution LED displays. By combining PRIME VSAR and nDisplay, producers can easily stitch together outputs from multiple PRIME VSAR engines to create a fluid composite render on an LED video wall. Additionally, PRIME VSAR’s internal Cesium camera tracking software generates a parallax effect on video wall outputs when tracking studio cameras.

“PRIME VSAR 2.1 gives broadcasters new ways to create captivating virtual content—whether it’s blending camera tracking, powering immersive LED video walls, or managing everything from the NRCS,” said Sebastian Berdichevsky, product manager at Chyron.

Visitors to Booth SL-1511 will also get an exclusive first look at PRIME VSAR 2.2, which adds Unreal Engine® 5.5 support and introduces a plugin deployment option—perfect for designers who want to use Chyron’s virtual toolset directly inside Unreal.