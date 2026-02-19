Scripps Appoints Oliver Gray VP, Network Sports & Client Partnerships

CINCINNATI—The E.W. Scripps Company has named Oliver Gray vice president, network sports and client partnerships, effective immediately.

In his new role, Gray will lead efforts to connect national advertisers with Scripps’ platforms – including its rapidly growing sports portfolio – and will work closely across Scripps’ network sales and Scripps Sports teams to develop integrated brand partnerships that deepen client relationships and drive revenue. He reports to Brian Norris, Scripps executive vice president and chief revenue officer, and is based in New York.

“Oliver brings a strong track record of driving revenue growth across television and digital, with deep expertise across sports and streaming,” said Norris. “His vision for translating fandom into meaningful business results will help advertisers tap into Scripps’ premium sports and entertainment portfolio in powerful new ways.”

Gray brings more than 15 years of success in sports sponsorship and national media advertising sales. Most recently, as head of East Coast sales and partnerships at digital sports media company Overtime, he led a sales team to exceed revenue goals, securing new business from national brands including Dunkin, Hershey, Delta, DraftKings, Coca‑Cola and The Home Depot.

Previously, Gray helped lead Amazon’s sales and marketing partnership with the National Football League (NFL) for “Thursday Night Football.” His career spans digital sales and marketing leadership positions with CNN, Discovery Communications and TV Guide Network. He also served as The Slate Group’s dedicated representative for Magna, Mediavest, Starcom and other agencies.

Gray holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University. He is also engaged in community service as founder of Project Come Up and as a volunteer with iMentor.