G&D and CT Square Launch New Joint Venture in India

SIEGEN, Germany & NEW DELHI, India—Guntermann & Drunck GmbH (G&D), and CT Square have agreed to establish a new joint venture company in India.

The new company will serve as the exclusive distribution platform for G&D and VuWall solutions across India, bringing advanced KVM, video wall management, visualization, and control room technologies closer to one of the world's fastest-growing infrastructure and technology markets.

The agreement was concluded during NAB 2026 in Las Vegas and takes effect immediately. The formal establishment of the joint venture office in New Delhi is expected to be completed in the coming months. A dedicated location for the future showroom and office has already been secured.

The agreement will allow G&D and VuWall to significantly strengthening their presence in India, creating a local operation to support customers, consultants, system integrators, and partners working in mission-critical environments, including energy, transportation, public safety, broadcast, government, defense, utilities, and industrial control rooms.

"India is one of the most dynamic and promising markets for mission-critical control room technology worldwide," said Thorsten Lipp, CEO, Panoptec Technologies Group, which owns G&D and VuWall. "With CT Square and Chandresh Shah, we have found a highly experienced partner who understands the market, the technology, and the operational requirements of control room customers. This joint venture is an important milestone in our international growth strategy and a strong commitment to India."

The joint venture will provide customers with local access to G&D’s high-performance KVM solutions and VuWall’s video wall management and visualization solutions, along with expert consulting, product demonstrations, technical support, and project-specific solution design.

"Establishing this joint venture is a decisive step in our international growth strategy,” said Eric Hénique, CRO of G&D and VuWall. “India is a market with exceptional momentum, and we are committed to supporting our customers and partners there with the full depth of our technology portfolio, local expertise, and long-term commitment."

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In addition to its focus on India, CT Square will also act as a preferred partner for G&D and VuWall in the Middle East. For these activities, CT Square will leverage the existing Panoptec Group showroom and office in Dubai, creating an immediate regional hub for demonstrations, customer meetings, and project support.

Chandresh Shah brings extensive experience in control room technology, with particular expertise in KVM systems and mission-critical infrastructure. His market knowledge and technical expertise will play a central role in positioning the joint venture as a trusted platform for customers and partners across the region.

"I am delighted to join forces with G&D and VuWall to bring world-class control room technology to the Indian market," said Chandresh Shah, CEO, CT Square. "Together, we are creating a powerful offering for customers who require reliable, secure, and future-ready control room technology. This is an exciting moment for India, for the Middle East, and for the entire control room community."