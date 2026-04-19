Chyron and Asport to Demo AI-Powered End-to-End Sports Workflows at 2026 NAB Show

NEW YORK and ZURICH—Chyron and sports technology provider Asport have announced that they will be demonstrating their integrated end-to-end sports video workflow at the 2026 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Visitors to the Chyron booth will see demos showing how the combined solution enables sports organizations to streamline operations from live production to content distribution and monetization within a unified, cloud-based environment.

The joint showcase highlights how Chyron LIVE and the Asport platform work together to deliver a seamless workflow covering live production, automated content creation, multi-channel publishing, and branded OTT delivery.

This integrated approach enables sports organizations to produce and deliver more content with fewer resources, expand audience reach, and unlock greater value from every live event, the two companies said.

“Sports organizations today are expected to deliver more content across more platforms than ever before,” said Mike Truex, CEO of Chyron. “Together with Asport, we are demonstrating how cloud-based live production combined with AI-driven automation can help meet these demands efficiently without compromising on quality.”

At NAB Show 2026, Asport will also preview a major innovation: the AI-powered Asport Orchestrator, an intelligent automation layer that sits above live production and content management workflows. Working in combination with the Asport Content Hub, the system processes multiple inputs – including live video streams, match data, and contextual data sources – to automatically identify key moments, generate content, and orchestrate how and when assets are distributed before, during, and after each event.

The Asport Orchestrator enables:

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Automated creation of content across formats – including video highlights, editorial match reports, podcasts, graphics, and social media content

Continuous content generation throughout the entire event lifecycle, from pre-game storytelling to real-time in-game updates and post-match coverage

Intelligent prioritization, scheduling & publishing of content across OTT, website, owned social media channels, and media partner platforms

Centralized orchestration of publishing workflows to ensure consistent branding, editorial tone, and timing across all channels

By transforming raw live signals and data streams into structured, ready-to-publish assets, the AI-powered Asport Orchestrator enables rights holders to maintain a continuous content presence around every match, expand audience reach, and unlock greater commercial value while providing media organizations with relevant, localized content at scale.

“The Asport Orchestrator represents the next step in sports media operations – moving from automated production to fully orchestrated, AI-driven content ecosystems,” said Rainer Roesslhuber, chairman of Asport. “By combining Chyron LIVE’s industry-leading live production capabilities with our content intelligence layer, we enable both sports organizations and their media partners to scale their output and operate like modern digital media companies.”

Live demonstrations throughout the show at the Chyron booth N2441.will offer a hands-on preview of the Asport Orchestrator and the full end-to-end sports content pipeline.