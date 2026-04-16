Netgear, EVS Team Up for Certified AV–Over–IP Live Production Workflows

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Netgear has announced a global technology partnership with EVS Broadcast Equipment to deliver certified, interoperable AV–over–IP solutions for broadcast and live production teams. The companies have validated EVS live production systems on Netgear AV switching platforms, giving customers a pretested network foundation for IP–based workflows.

The partnership focuses on open, standards–based deployments that help customers adopt SMPTE ST 2110 and related IP workflows with less integration effort and more predictable results in real–world productions, the companies said.

“When productions shift to IP, the network can’t be an afterthought,” said Dieter Backx, Vice President of Control and Orchestration at EVS. “We’ve validated our media infrastructure solutions on Netgear’s AV switches so customers can spend less time tuning infrastructure and more time running shows. It’s a practical and efficient path to SMPTE ST 2110 workflows, or any other IP transport mechanism such as NDI or Dante, whether on site, remote, or distributed environments.”

Netgear and EVS jointly tested EVS technologies—including Cerebrum, Neuron and Strada—across Netgear M4350 and M4250 series switches. Netgear also provides supported configuration guidance and Netgear Engage Controller profiles, backed by AV–focused technical support services, so teams can bring validated configurations online faster.

The validated approach supports fully IP–based live production workflows and improves day–to–day deployment consistency. Customers can use out–of–the–box configurations designed to shorten setup and reduce risk. The result is more predictable behavior across key network requirements such as broadcast–grade timing, QoS, and bandwidth handling, the companies said.

Beyond lab testing, the partnership includes joint work on customer deployments, training, and global technical support. Netgear and EVS are focused on helping broadcast teams build interoperable AV–over–IP environments that scale as production needs evolve. The partnership is global in scope, with no geographic limitations, and becomes effective upon the joint announcement.

“As live production continues its transition to IP, customers want proven solutions they can deploy with confidence,” said Richard Jonker, Vice President of Commercial Business Development at Netgear. “By validating EVS live media infrastructure solutions on our AV switches, we’re providing a reliable, standards–based network foundation that simplifies deployment while delivering the timing accuracy and performance required in mission–critical broadcast environments.”