G&D and VuWall Strengthen International Sales Team

G&D and VuWall have announced that they are strengthening their international sales leadership by appointing Mirko Aubel as Executive Vice President Sales EMEA & APAC and naming Eric Hénique Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for G&D and VuWall.

"With this new leadership structure, we are establishing clear accountability for the international market development of G&D and VuWall," said Thorsten Lipp, CEO of the Panoptec Group. "For customers and partners, this means closer sales alignment, a more consistent market presence, and a more targeted approach to developing business across our combined portfolio."

The new leadership structure is designed to bring international account management, channel development, and partner engagement into closer alignment across both companies, the companies explained. It also supports a more consistent go-to-market approach for G&D and VuWall’s combined portfolio of KVM, visualization, and video wall management solutions.

In his new role, Aubel will lead sales activities for both companies across EMEA and APAC from G&D's headquarters in Siegen. His focus will include the development of international key accounts, expanded partner engagement, and a more unified approach to market coverage across both regions.

Aubel brings over 14 years of experience in technology-driven B2B markets. During his time at the ASSMANN Group, he held senior leadership roles with responsibility for sales and partner development across multiple European markets, including IT and KVM-adjacent infrastructure solutions.

"G&D and VuWall bring complementary strengths to the control room market," said Aubel. "Customers don't want two separate points of contact for an integrated solution. My goal is to simplify that experience and position the combined portfolio of both companies as the coordinated end-to-end solution it is."

Eric Hénique, well known in the industry through his leadership at VuWall, now assumes group-wide revenue responsibility for G&D and VuWall as Chief Revenue Officer. The new structure combines centralized revenue leadership with regionally focused sales execution across the strategically important EMEA and APAC markets.

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G&D and VuWall are companies within the Panoptec Technologies Holding.