PSSI Global Acquires Beagle Networks

LAS VEGAS—PSSI Global Services, a provider of live event transmission solutions, has acquired Beagle Networks, a developer of mission-critical IT infrastructure and onsite technical support for media and enterprise customers. Financial terms were not disclosed.

For more than a decade, Beagle has helped develop bespoke, robust IT and networking solutions for some of the largest live broadcasts in North America, including the World Series and the Super Bowl. Beagle has built its reputation on designing secure, resilient networks with both onsite and remote support, along with immediate, 24/7 responsiveness to its customers, PSSI said.

Ryan Werber, Founder and President of Beagle Networks, will continue to lead the team of network engineers and field technicians.

“We could not be more excited about PSSI’s investment in our company,” said Werber. “We’ve been working alongside PSSI for years on TV compounds, and their reputation in the industry is second to none. Combining PSSI’s transmission engineering and project management expertise with Beagle’s IT and network capabilities creates an impressive solution platform for the live events industry.”

One early initiative of the PSSI and Beagle teams will be a consolidated effort to more comprehensively support Fox Sports, a legacy customer of both companies.

“Complexity and innovation are standard across live productions, which is why Fox Sports trusts Beagle Networks and PSSI," said Brad Cheney, vice president of Field Operations and Engineering at Fox Sports. "We’re excited to see how this partnership evolves to navigate the increasing demands of today’s broadcast landscape."

In addition to its service to existing customers, including INDYCAR, NASCAR, and numerous enterprise customers, Beagle will leverage PSSI’s extensive engineering and project management expertise to expand its service capabilities. Beagle will also lend its know-how to ongoing IT upgrades at the PSSI International Teleport (PIT) and PSSI’s professional services portfolio.

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“As soon as we met the team at Beagle, we knew they would be a perfect fit for the culture and spirit we have at PSSI Global Services,” said Derek Blount, CEO of PSSI Global. “We’ve been looking for the right opportunities to expand PSSI’s reach in the live event marketplace and beyond. Bringing Beagle into the family will enable us to provide so much more to our customers and their valuable content, from the TV compound to the teleport and to their viewers around the world.”

The PSSI/Beagle team will be in Booth W1543 of the West Hall of the LVCC at the 2026 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 19-22.