Corporate Creators: All Companies Are Media Companies Now

As consumer brands, B2B organizations and government agencies continue to increase their reliance on video to distribute both external and internal messaging, the need to connect creators and storytellers with corporate communicators is growing.

While the latter group may not reside in the traditional realm of broadcasting and entertainment, the companies it represents are, in their own way, fast becoming media platforms, too.

This has driven NAB Show to introduce a new Enterprise Video Strategies education track for 2026.

Why This Matters Enterprise-level organizations are investing in broadcast-quality video to engage their customers — and thus drive positive business outcomes. To do this, they are adopting a hybrid model that brings video production studios in-house while leveraging outside talent with deep knowledge and experience to create meaningful content. The 2026 NAB Show’s new Enterprise Video Strategies track aims to bring together television and film professionals with enterprise communications practitioners so they may explore the opportunities each offers, and how they can successfully work together.

Designed to demonstrate how organizations are leveraging today’s video production technology to achieve meaningful business results, sessions include: “Efficient by Design: Cloud-Based Production for Modern Brands,” “The Enterprise Studio: Redefining How Organizations Create,” “From Corporate Video to In-House Studio: How Enterprises Are Becoming Media Machines” and “Architecting ROI: Scalable Virtual Production for Enterprise Teams.”

Video Gets More ACCESSIBLE

Lori H. Schwartz, CEO and principal at StoryTech, an experiential marketing firm based in Los Angeles and curator of experiences for NAB Show, said the evolution of enterprise video from simple internal messaging (think corporate training videos) to much more elaborate, external-facing campaigns is, in large part, the result of what she calls the “democratization” of video production technology.

In other words, the hardware and software have become more accessible, easier to operate and in some cases are developed with nonbroadcast users in mind.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This makes it convenient to expand video communications beyond the conventional 30-second television ad into spots specifically designed to run on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Haivision Media Platform is a flexible and scalable solution for multi-site corporate communications and IPTV, high-capacity live video monitoring and recording and highly secure video. (Image credit: Haivision)

Enterprises, Schwartz said, have become their own content creators.

At the same time, many nonbroadcast or nonmedia companies seek the expertise required to develop engaging video content. Schwartz notes that this presents new opportunities to creators and producers who, up until now, have dedicated their work to television and film almost exclusively.

The 2026 NAB Show Enterprise Video Strategies track aims to build a bridge between these two groups.

“[We want] to get the people that need work to see that there are other ways they can use their skills,” Schwartz said.

“We also want to show the enterprise folks that if they come to NAB Show, they would meet the people that have the latest virtual production skill sets [for example]. They would learn about the tools and meet the right people so that they can keep expanding their content pipelines.”

Lori Schwartz (Image credit: StoryTech)

For this first year, Schwartz explained, the sessions that make up the Enterprise Video Strategies track will give attendees a good idea of how the corporate world is applying video content and technology for its communications. In the future, she envisions more specialized themes.

“The best way to start, I believe, is by showing what’s happening out there,” Schwartz said. “I think it will grow over time, and then we can start to get into more niche topics inside of that.”

A Lower Barrier to Entry

At Matrox Video, a video systems developer with headquarters in Dorval, Canada, Manager of Strategic Partnerships Rob Moodey pointed to several technological advancements that have made production technology more accessible to the enterprise. He cited the growth of video-over-IP deployments as an example.

“Instead of relying on traditional interfaces like HDMI, DisplayPort or SDI — all of which are used in [the] enterprise — modern systems increasingly handle video as network-based data streams,” Moodey said.

Rob Moodey (Image credit: Matrox Video)

This means that companies may leverage standard IT infrastructure without having to worry about procuring dedicated switching and cabling.

The same applies to video compression formats, Moodey added. Depending on their requirements related to bandwidth, cost, latency and quality, enterprise video teams may choose between delivering low-latency, uncompressed video; light compression formats like JPEG-XS and NDI-Full; or high compression through H.264 and H.265.

“Importantly, many of these formats can run on standard computing hardware using CPUs or GPUs, reducing the need for highly specialized equipment and lowering the barrier to entry,” Moodey said.

When Video is Mission-Critical

While “traditional” enterprise video may be about connecting customers with brands, there is another category of nonbroadcast organizations that rely heavily on the medium.

Fred Poole is director of space — Intel/Civilian at Haivision MCS, an Atlanta-based subsidiary of Haivision, a video networking and visual collaboration systems developer headquartered in Montreal. Haivision MCS serves aerospace, enterprise, government, military and public-safety clients that require mission-critical video solutions.

Fred Poole (Image credit: Haivision)

These customers prioritize technology that can deliver bandwidth efficiency (and the ability to control it), low latency, quality and reliability, Poole said.

He illustrated a standard U.S. Department of Defense video application with a sports analogy.

“The connection between professional sports and what happens in the DOD and the (U.S. Intelligence Community) are very strongly parallel,” Poole said.

“I want the ability to see the best video quality I can for the plays being made. I also want to be able to go back and see: Was he out of bounds? What was he carrying? What was that person doing at that time? Where were they located?”

These types of operations employ a similar number of cameras and camera controls as required in sports broadcasting, Poole explained.

AI: The Big Enabler

As in other industries, artificial intelligence is giving video production professionals every­where the ability to be more efficient by fulfilling some of the more repetitive or mundane tasks associated with creating and managing content. Schwartz pointed to basic camera operation, data analytics and content personalization as several examples of this.

In the context of mission-critical video, Poole noted that AI can serve to decrease latency and improve video quality. “We’re looking [at] what is being developed in the AI world to be able to impact and affect things in the video, how we view it [and] in how it’s delivered,” he said.

For NAB Show, Schwartz underlined that the goal this year is to bring together two different groups of professionals: creators who have traditionally focused on television and film and enterprise-level communications practitioners who can benefit from their knowledge and experience.

“They just need to meet each other,” Schwartz said. “NAB Show has always been good about being that home for people to connect. This is the next bastion of that.”

© 2026 NAB