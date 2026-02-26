ATSC Appoints Anil Bhardwaj Tech, Strategy Director For India

WASHINGTON—ATSC has appointed Indian broadcasting executive Anil Bhardwaj as director of Technology & Strategy for India and Emerging Markets, the committee said today.

Bhardwaj’s appointment reinforces the organization’s strategic engagement across India and key international markets and demonstrates its commitment to advancing next-generation broadcast standards, it said.

He will represent ATSC’s interests in India and have a focus on collaborating with the Telecommunications Standards Development Society (TSDSI), India’s telecommunications standards development organization, while driving broader relationship-building efforts across the region.

Bhardwaj is an electronics and communication engineer with postgraduate qualifications in marketing and information technology. He has two decades of broadcast industry experience, specializing in terrestrial broadcasting across South Asia, the Middle East, East Africa, Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. Bhardwaj has successfully led international sales operations, expanded market presence and secured high-value broadcast projects throughout his career.

“Anil’s extensive international experience, strategic mindset, and deep understanding of both technology and regulatory landscapes make him an exceptional addition to the ATSC team,” said Madeleine Noland, president of ATSC. “As Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) commercialization gains momentum in India, his leadership in will be instrumental in building strong partnerships, advancing standards collaboration and accelerating the adoption of next-generation broadcast technologies for mobile and more.”

Bhardwaj has held leadership positions with globally recognized organizations, including GatesAir, Jampro Antennas and Triveni Digital. In these roles, he was instrumental in strengthening market share, cultivating strategic partnerships and advocating for advanced broadcast technologies in emerging markets.

Besides his technical and commercial expertise, Bhardwaj holds a law degree and is a Registered Advocate with the Delhi High Court. His legal background provides valuable insight into regulatory frameworks and compliance requirements, as well as government tender processes—an increasingly important dimension of international standards adoption and market development, ATSC said.

Bhardwaj has also completed an executive program in FinTech and financial blockchain from IIM Calcutta and has been recognized with the Indian Achievers Award and the CEO’s Award for Sales Excellence.

Over the past several months, as ATSC’s senior advisor in India, Bhardwaj has engaged industry stakeholders, strengthened partner networks and contributed strategic insights that support ATSC’s objectives in the region. His focus on collaboration with TSDSI and other key organizations is expected to help ensure alignment between global standards development and regional market needs.