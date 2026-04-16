Lawo to Integrate swXtch.io’s groundSwXtch into Lawo’s HOME Platform

Lawo and swXtch.io, a provider of software-defined networking for media workflows, have announced that groundSwXtch, swXtch.io’s software-defined multicast overlay for on-prem and hybrid ground/cloud networks will be integrated into Lawo’s HOME management platform for IP media infrastructures.

This integration integration “enables high-performance multicast IP networking across hybrid cloud and on-premises environments, delivering greater flexibility, scalability, and efficiency for live production, remote workflows, and compact infrastructure deployments,” the companies said.

groundSwXtch extends swXtch.io’s cloudSwXtch technology to physical, ground-based networks, providing software-based multicast capabilities, protocol flexibility, and low-latency media transport without reliance on traditional hardware switches.

“Partnering with swXtch.io allows us to further enhance the software-based capabilities of our HOME ecosystem and deliver even more agile solutions to our customers,” said Axel Kern, Senior Director of Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions, LAWO. “By integrating groundSwXtch, we hope to turn on-prem and cloud networking into a unified fabric, empowering broadcasters to handle dynamic production demands.”

The envisaged partnership supports several key customer use cases that will be highlighted during the NAB Show:

Use Case 1: Private Cloud-Based Production with Remote Contributions. Building on private-cloud-centric workflows, this scenario incorporates contributions from external remote sites such as arenas, town halls, or mobile production units.

Essences generated at remote locations feed into the local production environment, which is orchestrated and controlled from a central site. Program-ready signals are distributed to the main facility for final output and dissemination. The integration of groundSwXtch ensures reliable, low-latency transport between remote sites, cloud resources, and on-prem infrastructure.

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Use Case 2: Peak Utilization and Cloud Bursting. Customers facing sudden spikes in demand — such as breaking news coverage or major sports events — can rapidly provision additional compute resources. Lawo HOME Apps run in the cloud with management and workflow control from the main site.

Media essences (audio and video) feed production tools including DSK/switchers, multiviewers, and video processors. IP streams return program signals and visualizations to the main facility, and finished program feeds route directly to distribution channels.

(Image credit: Lawo)

“groundSwXtch brings the power of software-defined multicast and hybrid networking directly to on-prem media operations,” said Brent Yates, CEO of swXtch.io. “Our collaboration with Lawo demonstrates how combining our virtual overlay technology with Lawo’s renowned open HOME platform create powerful new possibilities for broadcasters transitioning to IP and cloud-native workflows.”

Details about the LAWO-swXtch.io integration will be given at the NAB Show in Las Vegas (April 18–22, 2026). Interested visitors are invited to contact Axel Kern (Lawo, booth C2108) or Jerry Schall (swXtch.io, booth W1377HS).