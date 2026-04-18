Calrec and Grass Valley Unveil ImPulseV and AMPP Integration

LAS VEGAS—Calrec (Booth:C6907) and Grass Valley (Booth: C2408) are announcing a long-term broadcast audio technology partnership that they will be showing to attendees at the 2026 NAB Show.

The companies are combining their industry expertise to deliver a software-defined production environment that will see Calrec's ImPulseV virtual DSP software integrated with Grass Valley's AMPP cloud-native live production platform. The deployment will provide broadcasters with a unified environment for managing live broadcasts.

Coupling Grass Valley’s solutions in video production with Calrec’s broadcast audio expertise, ImPulseV, strengthens audio workflows within Grass Valley’s AMPP market leading Ecosystem.

The companies noted that the partnership provides all the benefits of close integration and orchestration with proven applications from renowned broadcast partners on a single platform. Calrec’s pathway into AMPP OS will start with AMPP Control integration and evolve towards a fully native ImPulseV application running on AMPP.

The collaboration also strengthens AMPP's tier 1 audio capabilities alongside its tier 1 video production strengths, creating a single platform for high-end live productions.

The integration comes at a time when the industry is moving towards software defined production, open standards and collaboration. As hybrid workflows continue to develop, the partnership gives broadcasters the confidence to define and scale their own infrastructure requirements, and to fully utilize their resources.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Grass Valley, an organization that shares our belief that innovation, people, and technology define the future of our industry. In today’s fast-moving production landscape, strong solutions and trusted collaborations are more critical than ever,” explained Sid Stanley, managing director at Calrec. “Our virtual ImPulseV technology, combined with the Grass Valley’s AMPP Ecosystem, creates a powerful proposition, uniting best-in-class solutions to give broadcasters the freedom to build, scale, and adapt without compromise. This marks the next evolution of Calrec’s strategy, empowering our customers with true choice, flexibility, and control in a software-defined world.”

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Adam Marshall, chief product officer at Grass Valley, added that “with the integration of Calrec’s ImPulseV into AMPP, we are extending the power of software-defined production with tier-one audio workflows. Media organizations can now deploy premium audio capabilities in a fully software-defined environment while maintaining the quality, responsiveness, and familiar operator control expected for high-value live production. Whether on-prem, in the cloud, or across hybrid environments, it all operates within a single, unified platform”

Stanley stressed that “as our industry transforms, the need for agile, scalable, future-ready solutions has never been greater. Together, Calrec and Grass Valley are setting a new standard, combining cloud, virtualization, and multi-vendor integration into one seamless ecosystem for next generation production.

“The introduction of ImPulseV into this ecosystem is a key milestone, enabling customers to deploy everything from micro-control rooms to global production environments with speed and precision - shaping infrastructure around their needs, not the other way around,” he added. “This is not just an important announcement for today, but a meaningful step towards the future. Both Grass Valley and Calrec are deeply committed to continuous innovation and investment - because in a world moving this fast, standing still is not an option.”

Both companies noted that audio has remained one of the most challenging workflows to virtualize without compromising quality, latency or the operator experience. The cohesive Calrec ImPulseV and Grass Valley AMPP integration is designed to meet these challenges, by delivering:

Common orchestration

Shared control

Scalable infrastructure

Cloud and on-prem flexibility

Elastic resources aligned to live production demands

Calrec's ImPulseV creates flexible workflows across COTS hardware, public and private cloud, existing processing hardware and distributed resources, contributing to an efficient, flexible hybrid production environment. ImPulseV is part of Calrec's Ecosystem, powered by True Control 2.0, which unifies the company's high-end control surfaces with remote production capabilities. Broadcasters can use True Control 2.0 to manage up to five Calrec consoles or processing cores simultaneously.

By integrating ImPulseV with AMPP, broadcasters' flexibility to manage their assets is further expanded. One control surface can adapt – without loss of quality – to local, cloud and remote productions.

Both ImpulseV and AMPP provide OpEx based deployment models, enabling broadcasters to expand event coverage. The integration delivers audio capabilities that scale, without compromising the operator experience.

Calrec is exhibiting at the NAB Show between April 19 and 22 on Booth C6907, and Grass Valley is on Booth C2408. The integrated ImPulseV and AMPP workflow will be demonstrated on the Grass Valley Booth C2408.