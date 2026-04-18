GatesAir Strengthens Global Services Team with New Hires

GatesAir has announced that it is strengthening its Global Services organization with two experienced engineering hires ahead of the 2026 NAB Show.

Scott Vince joined the company on February 23 followed by Chris Abbott, who joins GatesAir on April 20. Both will serve as service support engineers within the Global Services team with an emphasis on supporting AirWatch365 customers.

Brent Whelan, vice president, global services at GatesAir, said that both hires bring highly complementary skill sets that will strengthen the company’s ability to support customers across a wide range of operational environments.

“We are excited to welcome Scott and Chris to the GatesAir team,” said Whelan. “Scott’s deep hands-on experience with RF transmission systems and field operations, combined with Chris’s leadership in network operations and large-scale monitoring environments, enhances our ability to support customers wherever they are — whether on-site, remotely, or across complex multi-site networks. Both bring a practical, solutions-oriented mindset that aligns well with how we serve our customers.”

Scott Vince brings a well-rounded background in broadcast engineering, RF systems, and advanced electronics to his new post. Most recently serving as an RF transmitter engineer with Hearst Television, Vince maintained high-power transmitters, microwave systems, and IP-based networks across a multi-state footprint. His experience includes hands-on troubleshooting, network configuration, FCC compliance, and system modernization initiatives. Vince’s earlier work in high-reliability environments, including electronics testing and U.S. Air Force avionics operations, further reinforces his ability to operate effectively in complex technical scenarios.

Chris Abbott joins GatesAir with extensive experience in broadcast engineering leadership and network operations. Most recently a senior broadcast engineer with Vertical Bridge, and previously director of NOC and Tier 2 Support at iHeartMedia, Abbott has led large-scale monitoring environments and 24/7 support operations. His background includes implementing automated monitoring and alarm correlation systems, managing high-volume incident response, and overseeing engineering teams responsible for maintaining critical broadcast infrastructure.

In their roles, Vince and Abbott will support a full range of service activities, including technical troubleshooting, system optimization, remote support, and field service engagement. Their experience will also contribute to the continued evolution of GatesAir’s service offerings, including initiatives such as AirWatch365.

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“I’m excited to join GatesAir and work alongside a team that is focused on delivering high-quality support to broadcasters,” said Vince. “I look forward to applying my RF systems experience and network monitoring expertise to help customers maintain reliable operations while supporting the rollout of AirWatch365.”

Abbott added, “GatesAir has a strong reputation for both its technology and its service organization. I’m looking forward to contributing my experience in NOC operations and broadcast engineering to help strengthen support capabilities and improve overall system visibility for customers.”

GatesAir will be present at NAB Show 2026 from April 19-22 in the Las Vegas Convention Center, where the company will highlight its latest innovations in transmission, networking and service solutions.