Dolby Partners Up With Bay Area Super Bowl Host Committee

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—Dolby Laboratories has signed on as an official signature partner of the Bay Area Host Committee (BAHC) for the 2026 Super Bowl and the week of festivities across the San Francisco Bay Area that will precede the Feb. 8 game.

“The Bay Area is synonymous with innovation, creativity and world-class experiences—values that are at the heart of our partnership with Dolby,” Zaileen Janmohamed, BAHC president and CEO. “Together, we will set a new bar for how technology can enhance major sporting events, while also investing in the people and communities that make this region so special.”

Dolby will showcase how Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Dolby OptiView—the company’s new cloud video and streaming platform—are enabling immersive, real-time and more interactive streaming experiences, increasing audience engagement and bringing viewers closer to sports and entertainment.

The company’s suite of live sports innovations will power key events and community events surrounding the Super Bowl, to be played Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Through the partnership, Dolby will serve as Premier Partner of the BAHC Super Bowl LX Innovation Summit Presented by YouTube, a centerpiece of the weeklong program celebrating the Bay Area’s spirit of creativity and technology. The summit will feature immersive Dolby demonstrations, thought-leadership sessions and interactive installations.

Dolby will also play a leading role as the presenting partner of the BAHC Kickoff Party, set for Dolby’s San Francisco headquarters on Feb. 5.

In the week leading up to the game, fans and visitors will experience Dolby’s innovation, creativity and community through immersive activations and events across the Bay Area.

More information is available on the BAHC and Dolby websites.