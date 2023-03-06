OBS Hosts Broadcaster Preview of 2026 Milan Winter Games

MILAN, Italy—Olympic Broadcasting Services last week hosted a preview of the 2026 Winter Olympics for Media Rights-Holders (MRHs) in Milan. The three day event gave broadcasters and related media companies an opportunity to visit select competition venues and the International Broadcast Centre (IBC), while also discussing the progress of the Games' preparations and the development of the broadcast operation and coverage plan.

The 2026 two-week event, which takes place Feb. 6-Feb. 22, represents a return of the Winter Games to Milan, which also hosted the 1956 Olympics. Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo will serve as main host cities for the Games which will span more than 22,000 square kms.

Along with visiting several locales for alpine skiing and skating competitions as well as the San Siro Stadium, which will host the opening ceremonies, the broadcasters also checked out the Milano Convention Centre which will be converted into the Main Media Centre. Billed as “the largest exhibition centre in Europe,” the MMC will house the International Broadcast Centre (IBC), offering OBS and the MRHs access to production and technical facilities, as well as a variety of offices and services.

“The International Broadcast Centre for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 will find its home in the MiCo exhibition complex, which stands out as one of the finest venues ever selected for this purpose,” explained Sotiris Salamouris, OBS Chief Technical Officer. “As the host broadcaster of the Games, OBS is thrilled to establish its base of operations there, and the Media Rights-Holders share our enthusiasm. A venue of such high quality is an essential component for ensuring the absolute success of the event. Broadcasters and content creators will have access to the best facilities for producing exceptional coverage of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics.”

In addition to previewing all the logistics involved in setting up facilities, accommodations and media accreditation, the OBS also promised “greater access to the athletes, including more behind-the-scenes content pre- and post-competition to enhance their multi-platform coverage of the Games.”

It also previewed a detailed technical framework that will include an “extended range of cloud-based solutions for both onsite and remote production."

“Not only will these Games be visually captivating thanks to incredible sports venues and territories, but they will certainly redefine broadcasting through the widespread implementation of cloud technologies and other innovative solutions and the significant increase of remote production models,” said OBS CEO Yiannis Exarchos.