Hawk-woods adds NEW batteries to their growing battery range at NAB 2019

Kent, United Kingdom (March 19, 2019) - Hawk-Woods, developer of broadcast power solutions, announces new capacity Sony NPF and BP-U batteries, new ultra-small and lightweight additions to its Mini DV (MDV) and BPU battery line at NAB 2019, Booth C9020 (Central Hall). The MDV and BPU battery lines are a popular line of rechargeable batteries used to power everything from cameras, monitors and mixers. To support the growing power needs of camera operators, Hawk-Woods have doubled their range of MDV batteries, and are now offering a new 98Wh BP-U battery with dual output!

Hawk-woods new Mini DV Range

Hawk-woods new MDV range consists of batteries ranging from 18-74Wh with different size variations tailored to suit your preference on power vs. weight ratio! Whether you are looking to run your camera for longer the 6-cell 74Wh version maybe for you, on the other hand, a monitor may require the medium 4-cell 50Wh version due to weight and less depth to the battery!

The four new additions to the DV range are the: DV-F590 – 25Wh (2-cell), DV-F770 – 38Wh (4-cell), DV-F790 – 50Wh (4-cell) and the DV-F990 -74Wh (6-cell). The largest capacity battery now in the range is the DV-F990 – with an astonishing 74Wh of power and weighing less than 300g (10.5 oz), is an impressive, powerful addition that will provide the user with increased run time.

Hawk-woods tested the new single DV-F990 on Atomos’ popular 4k recorders and achieved 2 hours of runtime from a single battery while 4k recording on 50% brightness.

Hawk-woods Expands BPU Range

In addition to the Hawk-woods current 14.4V BPU range comes the BP-98UX. Hawk-woods has expanded the BPU range due to the popular demand of the 75Wh version which has been used with the Sony FS7 and now the latest FS5 cameras.

The 98Wh version maintains the range’s flight-safe status and comes with two D-TAP outputs. While still offering these key features, Hawk-Woods has managed to upgrade the capacity of the battery, while keeping the physical size of the battery the same as the 75Wh version. With all this, weight gained is a mere 18g (less than a single ounce)!

The new MDV range and the expanded BPU range comes with Hawk-woods standard warranty. To see all of the latest products from Hawk-woods, please join us at NAB 2019 Booth C9020. Use Code LV2933 to register for free.

Manios Digital is the exclusive US distributor of Hawk-Woods, Cartoni, and Kinotehnik.