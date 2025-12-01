Wooden Camera Releases Accessory Collection for Canon EOS C50

IRVINE, Calif.—Wooden Camera has introduced its new Accessory Collection for the Canon EOS C50. The new lineup includes a low-profile, gimbal-ready cage, expanded power solutions, and a robust lens support system for Wooden Camera’s RF Lens Mount Adapters.

“As with other collections for smaller cameras, like the Sony FX2, we focused this release on increasing the buying options for our customers, ensuring the EOS C50 can be rigged properly at any budget,” said Dominick Aiello, Divisional Senior Director of Accessories at Creative Solutions. “We also introduced design updates that make it faster for users to transition between setups and added new accessories that support additional lens configurations.”

Key accessories include:

Top Plate – A minimal mounting plate that works independently or with other cage components, adding industry-standard mounting points for top handles and additional accessories.

Cage L-Bracket – A half-cage that protects the EOS C50 while adding mounting points around the body. Includes an integrated dovetail compatible with Ronin RS 3 and RS 4 gimbals, plus a removable HDMI clamp.

Cage Grip – Enhances camera protection and provides support for dual-hand grip shooting. Maintains access for both native and dummy batteries, with a port opening for a dummy battery cable.

ARCA Adapter Plate – Adapts the EOS C50 cage to Wooden Camera baseplates and ARCA-style dovetails while maintaining optical height. The upper dovetail is designed for seamless use with DJI RS 3 and RS 4 quick-release risers.

Carry Handle Bracket – Adds mounting points to the camera’s native carry handle and supports Ultra Handle extensions.

Lens Adapter Supports – Each mounts to the Top Plate to provide additional support for Wooden Camera’s RF to PL and RF to LPL Lens Adapters.

In addition to the standard Elite and Core systems, users can now choose from focused Half Cage and Full Cage builds:

Half Cage: Top Plate + Cage L-Bracket

Full Cage: Top Plate + Cage L-Bracket + Cage Grip

Core Cage System: Top Plate, Cage L-Bracket, Cage Grip, Top Handle

Elite Cage System: Top Plate, Cage L-Bracket, Cage Grip, Mini Top Handle, ARCA Adapter Plate, NATO Rail, and LW 15mm Baseplate

(Note: Systems may also include additional universal accessories.)

“This collection of accessories includes tried and true designs developed for cameras with similar form factors, but also includes designs that are new and specific to this camera like our Lens Adapter Supports and the Carry Handle Bracket,” said Aiello. “Our goal is always to increase functionality while designing around the unique features of every new camera, and the EOS C50 is no exception.”

