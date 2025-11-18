MRMC’s Flair Bridge Simplifies Robot Control Across Any Platform

SURREY, U.K.—Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC) has launched Flair Bridge, a compact device that transforms how operators control the company’s motion-control robots.

Only 2 inches long, Flair Bridge removes the complexity of hardware and operating system requirements, enabling seamless robot control from virtually any modern computer.

“Flair Bridge is a game-changer for our customers,” MRMC CEO Assaff Rawner said. “It dramatically simplifies setup and expands flexibility, allowing operators to use the laptops they already rely on for everyday work without compromising performance.”

With Flair Bridge, operators gain a new level of freedom and ease of use. It works across Mac, Windows and Linux platforms—the first time Macs can be used to control MRMC rigs. There are no special operating system configurations, drivers or BIOS tweaks required, which means installation and support on new computers is faster and easier than ever, MRMC said.

Previous chipset and BIOS limitations were eliminated, enabling more laptops to be used for robot control and making workflows far more portable. Connectivity is also streamlined, allowing robots to easily run over Wi-Fi or company networks.

While compact, Flair Bridge offers powerful capabilities. Flair Bridge, powered by a simple 5V USB-C connection, is fully compatible with all existing MRMC rigs, including older models, it said.

Flair Bridge is available now and will be included with all future MRMC rigs, including the new Cinebot Nano. Existing customers can also purchase Flair Bridge separately to upgrade their current systems.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new device enables freelance operators and production teams to work more flexibly and cost-effectively, using their own laptops, without sacrificing control or reliability.

More information is on the company’s website.