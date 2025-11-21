IDX Unveils CUE-J Series Batteries

CARSON, Calif.—IDX has introduced the IDX CUE-J Series battery/charger kits, including the CUE-J98, CUE-J150 and CUE-J198.

The CUE-J98, CUE-J150 and CUE-J198 use the latest lithium-ion battery technology with increased capacity. Additionally, the IDX CUE-J products fit the IDX VL-2X and VL-4X V-mount chargers, the company said.

The company is combining the cost-effective CUE-J Series batteries and the IDX VL-2X or VL4X battery charger in a full-kit solution for powering cameras, portable production monitors, portable lighting and audio products. CUE-J Series batteries are appropriate for any product requiring power from a V-Mount plate or D-Tap to XLR cable input, it said.

The CUE-J98 has a battery capacity of 95 watt-hours; the CUE-J150 has a 143 Wh capacity; and the CUE-J198 has a 190 Wh capacity. Each CUE-J series battery has a single, built-in D-Tap output capable of taking an 80-watt load and a four-LED power indicator, the company said.

Key features include:

Cost-effective V-Mount battery.

1x D-Tap output.

Overcharge, overdischarge and overcurrent protection.

Four-LED power indicator.

Durable design and casing.

More information is available on the company’s website.