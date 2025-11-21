IDX Unveils CUE-J Series Batteries
New offering uses the latest lithium-ion technology and fits IDX V-mount chargers
CARSON, Calif.—IDX has introduced the IDX CUE-J Series battery/charger kits, including the CUE-J98, CUE-J150 and CUE-J198.
The CUE-J98, CUE-J150 and CUE-J198 use the latest lithium-ion battery technology with increased capacity. Additionally, the IDX CUE-J products fit the IDX VL-2X and VL-4X V-mount chargers, the company said.
The company is combining the cost-effective CUE-J Series batteries and the IDX VL-2X or VL4X battery charger in a full-kit solution for powering cameras, portable production monitors, portable lighting and audio products. CUE-J Series batteries are appropriate for any product requiring power from a V-Mount plate or D-Tap to XLR cable input, it said.
The CUE-J98 has a battery capacity of 95 watt-hours; the CUE-J150 has a 143 Wh capacity; and the CUE-J198 has a 190 Wh capacity. Each CUE-J series battery has a single, built-in D-Tap output capable of taking an 80-watt load and a four-LED power indicator, the company said.
Key features include:
- Cost-effective V-Mount battery.
- 1x D-Tap output.
- Overcharge, overdischarge and overcurrent protection.
- Four-LED power indicator.
- Durable design and casing.
More information is available on the company’s website.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.